Ariana Grande Confirms Relationship with Dalton Gomez in ‘Stuck With U’ Music Video — WATCH

Today (May 8, 2020), Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released their highly-anticipated duet “Stuck with U.”

The old-school ballad is a romantic torch song about being forever tied to the one you love. Not only does it feature brilliant vocal performances from Ariana and Justin but it’s also a charity single. Proceeds will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher and Jaden Smith all make appearances in the four-minute, 17-second clip, most of which is devoted to showing Justin and Hailey Bieber, Grande and her Beagle-Chihuahua mix Toulouse.

“I’ma get to know you better, kinda hope we’re here forever,” Bieber, 26, vocalizes, holding wife Hailey, 23, before gesturing to the empty grassy pasture he is in and saying “there’s nobody on these streets.”

The video for the song features Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber, as well as a surprise appearance from Ariana’s new boyfriend, real-estate agent Dalton Gomez.

“They run in the same circle,” a source told E! News back in March. “He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She’s gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They’ve been spending a lot of one on one time at home.”

