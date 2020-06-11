Ariana Grande just purchased a new Bird Streets home in the famed Hollywood Hills.
The pop star paid $13.7 million for the home in the Hills in an off-market deal, far less than the $25.5 million it listed for two years ago.
The Los Angeles Times first reported the sale. The most recent offering was around $17.5 million for the four-bedroom, five-bathroom property.
READ MORE: Ariana Grande Secretly Sending Cash to Fans in Need
The 10,000-square-foot, three-story home has balconies, an infinity pool, a “wellness center,” a fitness studio, a 300-bottle wine cellar, and all three levels of the home have glass balconies.
Currently Grande resides in a rented 6,226-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills that features five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The home has high coffered ceilings, marble floors, and cavernous hallways, with canyon views and wrought-iron balconies that she’s posted images of to her Instagram account.
Grande also owns an impressive Manhattan apartment, which she purchased for a reported $16 million while engaged to SNL’s Pete Davidson in 2018. The architect-designed building features a juice bar, a “wellness level,” a 75-foot indoor pool lit from above by a massive skylight and a genuine IMAX theater.
THE LATEST
- Take a Look Inside Ariana Grande’s New $13.7 Million Hollywood Hills Home — PHOTOS
- Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback
- Stassi Schroeder’s Podcast Taken Down After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing
- Emma Watson Weighs in on J.K. Rowling Comments: “Trans People Are Who They Say They Are”
- The Five — Doom Patrol, Wyatt Cooper, Another Karen, Iggy Azalea’s Son, Rollerblading
- J.K. Rowling Doubles Down and Defends Transphobic Comments In Epic Essay
- Lisa Vanderpump Finally Speaks Out on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firings
- IRL Roundup: Georgia’s Voting Disaster, CrossFit CEO Resigns, Philonise Floyd and More