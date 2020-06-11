Ariana Grande just purchased a new Bird Streets home in the famed Hollywood Hills.

The pop star paid $13.7 million for the home in the Hills in an off-market deal, far less than the $25.5 million it listed for two years ago.

Photo via Realtor.com

The Los Angeles Times first reported the sale. The most recent offering was around $17.5 million for the four-bedroom, five-bathroom property.

The 10,000-square-foot, three-story home has balconies, an infinity pool, a “wellness center,” a fitness studio, a 300-bottle wine cellar, and all three levels of the home have glass balconies.

Photo via Realtor.com

Currently Grande resides in a rented 6,226-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills that features five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The home has high coffered ceilings, marble floors, and cavernous hallways, with canyon views and wrought-iron balconies that she’s posted images of to her Instagram account.

Grande also owns an impressive Manhattan apartment, which she purchased for a reported $16 million while engaged to SNL’s Pete Davidson in 2018. The architect-designed building features a juice bar, a “wellness level,” a 75-foot indoor pool lit from above by a massive skylight and a genuine IMAX theater.

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com