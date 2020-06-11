Socialite Life
Take a Look Inside Ariana Grande's New $13.7 Million Hollywood Hills Home — PHOTOS
Take a Look Inside Ariana Grande's New $13.7 Million Hollywood Hills Home — PHOTOS

June 11, 2020
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana Grande just purchased a new Bird Streets home in the famed Hollywood Hills.

The pop star paid $13.7 million for the home in the Hills in an off-market deal, far less than the $25.5 million it listed for two years ago.

Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills Home
Photo via Realtor.com

The Los Angeles Times first reported the sale. The most recent offering was around $17.5 million for the four-bedroom, five-bathroom property.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Secretly Sending Cash to Fans in Need

The 10,000-square-foot, three-story home has balconies, an infinity pool, a "wellness center," a fitness studio, a 300-bottle wine cellar, and all three levels of the home have glass balconies.

Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills Home
Photo via Realtor.com

Currently Grande resides in a rented 6,226-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills that features five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The home has high coffered ceilings, marble floors, and cavernous hallways, with canyon views and wrought-iron balconies that she's posted images of to her Instagram account.

Grande also owns an impressive Manhattan apartment, which she purchased for a reported $16 million while engaged to SNL's Pete Davidson in 2018. The architect-designed building features a juice bar, a "wellness level," a 75-foot indoor pool lit from above by a massive skylight and a genuine IMAX theater.

Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills Home
Photo via Realtor.com
Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills Home
Photo via Realtor.com
Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills Home
Photo via Realtor.com
Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills Home
Photo via Realtor.com
Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills Home
Photo via Realtor.com
Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills Home
Photo via Realtor.com

