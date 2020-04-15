Armie Hammer, Douglas Booth, Jared Leto and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Armie Hammer is very bored, Douglas Booth is home, Liam Hemsworth is soaking up the sun and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Liam Hemsworth

Austin Holmes

Jake Shears

Darren Criss

Trevor Donovan

Tom Daley

Antoni Porowski

Jared Leto

John Legend

Troye Sivan

Luke Evans

Douglas Booth

Liam Hemsworth

Armie Hammer

From Our Partners

LISTEN TO THIS! Lindsay Lohan Release Full Lyrics Video for “Back to Me” Single! [OMG BLOG]

Jussie Smollett Had Sexual Relationship, Visited Bathhouse with Alleged “Attacker” — REPORT [Towleroad]

Paris Jackson Is Playing Jesus Christ in New Movie [Evil Beet Gossip]

Demi Lovato’s Harper’s Bazaar Cover Is Pretty Eye-Catching [Go Fug Yourself]

Chris Cuomo Is Having a Corona-Induced Hyper-Self-Aware Existential Crisis [Celebitchy]

Cabaret Star Joel Grey Rings in 88th Year Virtually [Kenneth in the 212]

Aaron Schock & His A-Gays Party In Mexico During COVID-19 [Boy Culture]