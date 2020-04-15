Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Armie Hammer, Douglas Booth, Jared Leto and More Insta Snaps

Eye CandyCelebrity
By Michael Prieve
Armie Hammer Photo via Armie Hammer/Instagram
8

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Armie Hammer is very bored, Douglas Booth is home, Liam Hemsworth is soaking up the sun and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Liam Hemsworth

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter! Stay safe. Stay in bed.

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Austin Holmes

Jake Shears

View this post on Instagram

📸 @shervinfoto 2017?

A post shared by Jake Shears (@jakeshears) on

Darren Criss

Trevor Donovan

Tom Daley

Antoni Porowski

Jared Leto

John Legend

Troye Sivan

Luke Evans

View this post on Instagram

#tuesdayvibes

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans) on

Douglas Booth

Liam Hemsworth

Armie Hammer

View this post on Instagram

Killing the game.

A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on

X