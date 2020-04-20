Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Launch Quarantine Wine for Charity

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis announced the launch of Quarantine Wine, with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to nonprofits that provide relief during the outbreak.

Quarantine Wine is a “beautiful Oregon Pinot Noir” from Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards, and runs $50 for two bottles. The label is left blank because it is “meant to be written on by YOU,” the actors said.

“We had fun testing the wine, and it was delicious,” Kunis confirmed.

“Mila and I are Launching Quarantine wine! 100% of profits go to covid-19 relief efforts,” Kutcher wrote in the caption on his Instagram post.

Each bottle of wine has an interactive label, allowing you to write or draw on it. Everyone is encouraged to take a photo of your “personally customized” wine bottle and post to social media to help spread the word.

The Oregon pinot noir is currently available for pre-sale and will ship the first week of May. The company is selling the wine for $25 a bottle, plus free delivery, but you must order a minimum of two bottles.

Mila and I are launching Quarantine Wine!

100% of the profits will go to Covid-19 relief efforts!#QuarantineWine #SocialDistancinghttps://t.co/kGJt9YFkEP pic.twitter.com/I7GCXOR5op — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) April 19, 2020

