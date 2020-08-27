+4 View Gallery

Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer Photo by Michael Freeby Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer Photo by Michael Freeby Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer Photo by Michael Freeby Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer Photo by Michael Freeby Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer Photo by Michael Freeby Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer Photo by Michael Freeby Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer Photo by Michael Freeby Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer Photo by Michael Freeby

Barbara Eden, the glamorous I Dream of Jeanie icon posed to raise awareness for Kids Beating Cancer, the only charity dedicated to covering 100% of the costs of lifesaving surgeries and treatments to children who otherwise couldn’t afford them.

Barbara, who just turned 89-years-old, made history as the main lead on the first-ever science fiction television show, but she has also had major success on the big screen as a leading lady opposite the likes of Elvis Presley and Tab Hunter.

Photo by Michael Freeby

Barbara posed with Bunky The Bear, Kid’s Beating Cancer’s mascot and the same teddy bear sent to children in hospital oncology units worldwide, right before the shutdown. She is wearing Bob Mackie’s ready-to-wear collection.

Photo by Michael Freeby

Photo by Michael Freeby

Photo by Michael Freeby

Photo by Michael Freeby

Photo by Michael Freeby

Photo by Michael Freeby

Photo by Michael Freeby

(Photos by Michael Freeby)