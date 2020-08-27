Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden, the glamorous I Dream of Jeanie icon posed to raise awareness for Kids Beating Cancer, the only charity dedicated to covering 100% of the costs of lifesaving surgeries and treatments to children who otherwise couldn’t afford them.
Barbara, who just turned 89-years-old, made history as the main lead on the first-ever science fiction television show, but she has also had major success on the big screen as a leading lady opposite the likes of Elvis Presley and Tab Hunter.
Barbara posed with Bunky The Bear, Kid’s Beating Cancer’s mascot and the same teddy bear sent to children in hospital oncology units worldwide, right before the shutdown. She is wearing Bob Mackie’s ready-to-wear collection.
(Photos by Michael Freeby)
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ A fan spotted Bjork in the wild and gets flipped the bopping bird. WATCH! [OMG BLOG]
★ Police in Tiburon, California demanded Yema Khalif, a black business owner, prove the store he owns is his after they spotted him working in it late into the night. [Towleroad]
★ Chef Gordon Ramsay is selling his UK vacation home. Take a look inside. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Jacob Elordi and Tommy Dorfman are adorable. Check out the photos. [Curt and Frank]
★ Novak Djokovic‘s pain in the neck. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ The 1990 VMAs also had an iconic Madonna moment. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Why are Lori Loughlin and Mossimo asking for staggered prison sentences again? [Celebitchy]
★ You have to hear what Jacob Blake Sr. has to say about his son’s shooting. [Boy Culture]