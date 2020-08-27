Socialite Life
Now Reading
Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot

by
August 27, 2020
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Photo by Michael Freeby
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer +4
View Gallery
Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
1 Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
2 Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
3 Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
4 Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
5 Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
6 Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
7 Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
8 Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer

Photo by Michael Freeby

Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer

Photo by Michael Freeby

Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer

Photo by Michael Freeby

Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer

Photo by Michael Freeby

Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer

Photo by Michael Freeby

Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer

Photo by Michael Freeby

Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer

Photo by Michael Freeby

Barbara Eden Poses With Bunky The Bear For Kid’s Beating Cancer Photo Shoot
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer

Photo by Michael Freeby

Barbara Eden, the glamorous I Dream of Jeanie icon posed to raise awareness for Kids Beating Cancer, the only charity dedicated to covering 100% of the costs of lifesaving surgeries and treatments to children who otherwise couldn’t afford them.

Barbara, who just turned 89-years-old, made history as the main lead on the first-ever science fiction television show, but she has also had major success on the big screen as a leading lady opposite the likes of Elvis Presley and Tab Hunter.

Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Photo by Michael Freeby

Barbara posed with Bunky The Bear, Kid’s Beating Cancer’s mascot and the same teddy bear sent to children in hospital oncology units worldwide, right before the shutdown. She is wearing Bob Mackie’s ready-to-wear collection.

Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Photo by Michael Freeby
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Photo by Michael Freeby
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Photo by Michael Freeby
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Photo by Michael Freeby
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Photo by Michael Freeby
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Photo by Michael Freeby
Barbara Eden for Kid's Beating Cancer
Photo by Michael Freeby

(Photos by Michael Freeby)

See Also
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Surprise! Princess Beatrice Marries In Secret Royal Wedding

CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ A fan spotted Bjork in the wild and gets flipped the bopping bird. WATCH! [OMG BLOG]

★ Police in Tiburon, California demanded Yema Khalif, a black business owner, prove the store he owns is his after they spotted him working in it late into the night. [Towleroad]

★ Chef Gordon Ramsay is selling his UK vacation home. Take a look inside. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Jacob Elordi and Tommy Dorfman are adorable. Check out the photos. [Curt and Frank]

Novak Djokovic‘s pain in the neck. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ The 1990 VMAs also had an iconic Madonna moment. [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Why are Lori Loughlin and Mossimo asking for staggered prison sentences again? [Celebitchy]

★ You have to hear what Jacob Blake Sr. has to say about his son’s shooting. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X