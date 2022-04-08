Bennifer Engaged? Jennifer Lopez was spotted with a massive ring after purchasing $50 million Bel-Air estate with Ben Affleck

Published by

Second time’s a charm? Jennifer Lopez ignited engagement rumors when she was spotted out and about wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand.

On Monday, theMarry Me actress, 52, went furniture shopping with her daughter, Emme, and her sparkler was on full display as she browsed through items in photos obtained by TMZ. By the time she exited the store, her ring was flipped over so the diamond was facing her palm.

It’s speculated Jennifer and her mini-me were picking up some items for the luxurious new 20,000 square-foot Bel-Air estate the singer recently purchased with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The A-list couple’s sprawling 10-bedroom, 17-bathroom, property will have every amenity their blended family could dream of, including a private theater, a gym, multiple kitchens, a massive two-person bathtub in addition to a backyard pool and jacuzzi.

As expected, fans are curious if Ben, 49, popped the question to Jennifer again amid their rekindled romance. The Gigli actor famously proposed to his former costar in 2002, but they ended up calling off their wedding in September 2003 before confirming a split at the beginning of 2004.

By May 2021, J. Lo and Ben were enjoying each other’s company yet again on the heels of her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, whom she dated for four years.

The Selena actress has since revealed how they were able to come back together nearly two decades later.

“You have to do what feels good to you all the time. But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do things better the second time,” she told The New York Times in a profile published on February 1.

“There’s a part of it that, yes, we’re together,” Jennifer added. “But there’s a part of it that’s not, you know, being so open the way we were when we were so young and in love many years ago.”

Now that she is once again going strong with Ben, J. Lo said she still has no regrets about the way things have unfolded.

“You can’t live life and think that things are just mistakes: I just messed up there, I messed up there. No, it’s all lessons,” the Shades of Blue star shared. “It’s really what can you extrapolate from it that is going to help you grow and go to the next level of understanding yourself, finding yourself and being able to be at peace with your life, at peace with who you are.”