Socialite Life
Now Reading
Tom Hiddleston to star in Apple TV+ series The White Darkness
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Tom Hiddleston to star in Apple TV+ series The White Darkness

by
April 8, 2022
Tom Hiddleston The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

Tom Hiddleston has a new Apple TV+ series on the way.

The ‘Loki’ star leads the cast for ‘The White Darkness’, an adaptation of David Grann’s best-selling non-fiction tome of the same name, on the streaming platform.

Tom is set to play Henry Worsley, a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot. Starring Hiddleston as Worsley, this is a spellbinding story of courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity.

The 41-year-old actor is also set to executive produce the limited series.

‘Pachinko‘s Soo Hugh and ‘Black Swan’ scribe Mark Heyman will co-showrun.

He’s also set to star in ‘The Essex Serpent’ for Apple TV+, in which he will play protagonist Will Ransome alongside Claire Danes as Cora, who has recently been widowed by a man who has abused her. Now out of the marriage, Cora travels from London to Aldwinter, Essex – a small village – after hearing about the famed mythical legend, the Essex Serpent, which has returned to the area.

The ‘Essex Serpent’ is based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling novel and the adaptation will be directed by Clio Barnard.

Meanwhile, Tom recently confessed he loves being called “Mr Loki”.

See Also
2022 BAFTAs red carpet — The Men
2022 BAFTAs red carpet — The Men

The screen star plays the iconic character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Tom has revealed he particularly enjoys when people put a title before Loki’s name.

Asked if he’s called Loki in real life, Tom shared: “Probably all the time, yes, but what I really enjoy is when they put a title before it.

“So I was once in a restaurant and the head chef, so sweet, popped his head out to say hello and said ‘hello Mr Loki’, which is incredibly polite.”

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top