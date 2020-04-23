Beyoncé Partners With Twitter CEO for $6M Donation in Coronavirus Relief to Communities of Color

Beyoncé is providing personal and mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic, partnering with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Through her BeyGOOD Foundation and Dorsey’s #startsmall initiative, they have made pledges to donate $6 million to various organizations to provide personal wellness care and other mental health services.

The “Love on Top” singer’s BeyGOOD initiative announced Thursday $6 million in relief funds for essential workers and people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the [COVID-19] pandemic. Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing,” the foundation wrote in a statement.

“Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities. And these communities lack access to testing and equitable health care,” the statement continued.

“In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”

Part of the money will go to support efforts by the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Alliance of Mental Illness to provide mental wellness services in hard-hit cities. Money is also going to organizations such as No Kid Hungry, Bread of Life, World Central Kitchen and more.

