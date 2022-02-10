Bob Saget died after accidental head injury

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Bob Saget died after suffering a head injury, his family have revealed.

The ‘Full House’ star – who died back in January at the age of 65 – is said to have “accidentally hit his head” but there were “no signs” of drug or alcohol use.

In a statement obtained by E! news, his family said: “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.

Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. Bob accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. There were no signs of alcohol or drugs in his system.”

Bob is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo – as well as daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, who he has with

ex-wife Sherri Kramer- and the family concluded the statement by urging fans to “remember the love and laughter Bob brought to the world.”

The statement read: “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

The body of Bob Saget was discovered on on 06.01.22 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida after he had finished a stand-up comedy show show and the county sheriff said at the time that investigators saw no signs of foul play or drug use.