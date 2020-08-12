Socialite Life
Boris Kodjoe, Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef, Joel Kinnaman and More Insta Snaps
Boris Kodjoe, Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef, Joel Kinnaman and More Insta Snaps

August 12, 2020
Boris Kodjoe
Photo via Boris Kodjoe/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Boris Kodjoe wears it well, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef rocking crowns, Joel Kinnaman strips, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Joel Kinnaman

Noah Centineo

The question is.. should I start training again?

Cristiano Ronaldo

On board🛥😉

Boris Kodjoe

KJ Apa

Tyler Posey

So what so what, I’m a low life. Living the slow life

Ryan Cooper

Olly Murs

Who can relate to this right now 🥵🤣🤪😅

Harry Hudson

David Hernandez

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

⚜️❤️⚜️ @outmagazine

CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES

🏳️‍🌈 Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris As Running Mate

🏳️‍🌈 Canada’s Drag Race: Canadians Can Be Cruel

🏳️‍🌈 Covidiot FTBA Karen Impersonates Federal Agent While Harassing Grocery Store Worker — WATCH

🏳️‍🌈 Paul Sturm: Male Model Spotlight

🏳️‍🌈 Jerry Falwell Jr. Is Sorry For the Unzipped Pants Photo: ‘Just in Good Fun’

🏳️‍🌈 Take Out Kevin Loses it at Chinese Restaurant Over Delay in Getting Food

