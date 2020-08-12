Boris Kodjoe, Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef, Joel Kinnaman and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Boris Kodjoe wears it well, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef rocking crowns, Joel Kinnaman strips, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Joel Kinnaman

Noah Centineo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Boris Kodjoe

KJ Apa

Tyler Posey

Ryan Cooper

Olly Murs

Harry Hudson

David Hernandez

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef