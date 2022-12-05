Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s cosy dinner dates at his new pad

Published by

Brad Pitt and his new flame Ines de Ramon have been enjoying “cosy dinner dates” at his new coastal home.

The Hollywood hunk, 58, has a new pad in Carmel, California, where he has been wooing the 29-year-old social media influencer with his culinary skills and enjoy late-night skinny-dipping sessions in the sea.

A source told InTouch magazine: “She doesn’t do the cooking – he does!

“And they’ll eat dinner over candlelight.

“They go skinny dipping in the ocean [since Brad’s mansion is right on the coastline].

“He hasn’t felt this way in years.

“Ines is a handful – and he likes that.”

The Oscar winner was spotted with fellow actor Paul Wesley’s estranged wife and pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber at a Bono concert in Los Angeles last month, with the pair said to have looked “smitten”.

They have been seeing each other for a little while now, and a source told PEOPLE “Brad is really into” Ines.

The Anita Ko employee split from her ‘Vampire Diaries’ star husband – who she got hitched to in 2019 – earlier this year.

A representative said at the time: “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago.”

In September, Brad – who has Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-wife Angelina Jolie – was linked to Emily Ratajkowski, who has since been reported to be in the early stages of a romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

However, last month it was claimed the was “never really dating” the model.