Brad Pitt: Face Mask Pioneer

July 6, 2020
Brad Pitt 'Ad Astra' Premiere In Tokyo
Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Apparently, Brad Pitt was way ahead of his time in regard to facial protection, as a recently resurfaced video from a 2019 Tokyo press conference, shows him talking about the benefits of face masks.

While promoting his film Ad Astra, the two-time Oscar winner praised audience members for being “so considerate” for covering their mouths and noses when sick.

Brad Pitt 'Ad Astra' Premiere In Tokyo
Brad Pitt attends the Japan premiere of ‘Ad Astra’ on September 13, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images)

Speaking about the movie to the assembled press on September 12, 2009, when he spotted someone in the crowd wearing a face mask.

He unexpectedly stopped the interviewer on stage to comment on the mask in an off-the-cuff moment captured in the video below. It’s at the 8-minute mark.

Brad said in Japan: “I see someone in a face mask back there.

“When I first came here and I saw all the people in the faces masks at the airport, I thought, ‘That’s a bit paranoid — why are they so paranoid?'”

“Then I came to understand it’s when you have a cold and [you’re] protecting others — and I think that’s so considerate.”

Brad Pitt 'Ad Astra' Press Conference In Tokyo
Brad Pitt attends the press conference for the Japanese premiere of ‘Ad Astra’ at National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, Miraikan on September 12, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images)

He went on to comment that he thought masks should have been in widespread use way before Covid-19.

Brad continued: “I don’t know why the rest of the world… I don’t know why we don’t do that.”

With the United States having the highest death toll from coronavirus, it has been urged that face masks are used to help halt the spread of infection.

Brad Pitt 'Ad Astra' Premiere In Tokyo
Brad Pitt attends the Japan premiere of ‘Ad Astra’ on September 13, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images)

The unearthed video comes a few days after his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston pleaded the public to wear masks during these times of crisis.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,” she wrote.

Brad Pitt 'Ad Astra' Press Conference In Tokyo
Brad Pitt attends the press conference for the Japanese premiere of ‘Ad Astra’ at National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, Miraikan on September 12, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images)

“This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives…If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask,”

I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️

