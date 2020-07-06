Brad Pitt: Face Mask Pioneer

Apparently, Brad Pitt was way ahead of his time in regard to facial protection, as a recently resurfaced video from a 2019 Tokyo press conference, shows him talking about the benefits of face masks.
While promoting his film Ad Astra, the two-time Oscar winner praised audience members for being “so considerate” for covering their mouths and noses when sick.
Speaking about the movie to the assembled press on September 12, 2009, when he spotted someone in the crowd wearing a face mask.
He unexpectedly stopped the interviewer on stage to comment on the mask in an off-the-cuff moment captured in the video below. It’s at the 8-minute mark.
Brad said in Japan: “I see someone in a face mask back there.
“When I first came here and I saw all the people in the faces masks at the airport, I thought, ‘That’s a bit paranoid — why are they so paranoid?'”
“Then I came to understand it’s when you have a cold and [you’re] protecting others — and I think that’s so considerate.”
He went on to comment that he thought masks should have been in widespread use way before Covid-19.
Brad continued: “I don’t know why the rest of the world… I don’t know why we don’t do that.”
With the United States having the highest death toll from coronavirus, it has been urged that face masks are used to help halt the spread of infection.
The unearthed video comes a few days after his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston pleaded the public to wear masks during these times of crisis.
“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,” she wrote.
“This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives…If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask,”
