Brad Pitt Helps Make Your OB-GYN Uncomfortable Experience a Little More Pleasurable

The next time you’re at your OB-GYN and you see a poster or photo of Brad Pitt or George Clooney gracing the walls, you’ll know why. The posters seem to help women relax during their examinations.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are two of the most popular Hollywood hunks gracing walls at OB-GYN offices. Study shows that pictures of sexy actors help women through uncomfortable procedures.

Actor Brad Pitt arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival gala presenation of the film “Babel” held at the Roy Thomson Hall on September 9, 2006 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

For this reason more and more hospital examination rooms now put posters of Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Orlando Bloom on its ceiling and walls to help women relax during gynecological checks.

The clinics at Leigh Infirmary, Wigan (UK) is offering expectant mothers to “lie back, relax and concentrate” on hunks like Brad Pitt and George Clooney, while they go through the intimate process of their pregnancy check-ups.

Actor Brad Pitt attends “Babel” press conference during the Toronto International Film Festival held at the Sutton Place Hotel on September 10, 2006 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

“There used to be a poster of a polar bear up there, but then some patients said they would like to see pictures of men,” The Daily Mail quoted a spokesperson for Wigan’s NHS Trust, as saying.

Whose photo would help you relax during that uncomfortable experience?

Brad Pitt campaigns for Yes on CA Prop. 87 at the LA County Federation of Labor Headquarters November 6, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chad Buchanan/Getty Images)

