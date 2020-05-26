Brad Pitt Helps Make Your OB-GYN Uncomfortable Experience a Little More Pleasurable

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003 and as a tribute to the thousands of articles and galleries that we’ve published over the years, we’ve reached back into the Socialite Life vault and are featuring another one of our favorite stories of the past in this Socialite Life Flashback. This article was originally published on June 9, 2006.
The next time you’re at your OB-GYN and you see a poster or photo of Brad Pitt or George Clooney gracing the walls, you’ll know why. The posters seem to help women relax during their examinations.
Brad Pitt and George Clooney are two of the most popular Hollywood hunks gracing walls at OB-GYN offices. Study shows that pictures of sexy actors help women through uncomfortable procedures.
For this reason more and more hospital examination rooms now put posters of Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Orlando Bloom on its ceiling and walls to help women relax during gynecological checks.
The clinics at Leigh Infirmary, Wigan (UK) is offering expectant mothers to “lie back, relax and concentrate” on hunks like Brad Pitt and George Clooney, while they go through the intimate process of their pregnancy check-ups.
“There used to be a poster of a polar bear up there, but then some patients said they would like to see pictures of men,” The Daily Mail quoted a spokesperson for Wigan’s NHS Trust, as saying.
Whose photo would help you relax during that uncomfortable experience?
