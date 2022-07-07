Brad Pitt opens up about his struggles with face blindness: ‘Nobody believes me’

Published by

In a new interview with GQ, actor Brad Pitt shared that he suspects he suffers from a condition called Prosopagnosia — more commonly known as face blindness in which he cannot remember people’s faces. Though the star said he has not been formally diagnosed, he revealed he has a hard time convincing others that his ailment is legitimate.

“Nobody believes me!” Pitt explained in the new interview, noting that he’s never encountered another person with the condition. “I wanna meet another.”

Despite Pitt’s assertion that he never met someone else with Prosopagnosia, the condition is incredibly common, impacting an estimated 1 in 50 people, Time reported back in 2017.

Pitt’s recent sit down with GQ isn’t the only time the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star spoke candidly about his struggles with face blindness. Back in 2013, the star opened up about how his trouble recognizing people was sometimes misconstrued as rudeness, per CNN.

“So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them,” Pitt explained to Esquire ahead of his appearance in World War Z that same year.

Although the star said at one point he tried a different approach to managing his condition —“I took one year where I just said, This year, I’m just going to cop to it and say to people, ‘OK, where did we meet?’” he recalled — these efforts at having a “real conversation” seemingly backfired.

“But it just got worse,” , noting that he found “people were more offended” by this method of managing his condition.

“You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being egotistical. You’re being conceited.’” the actor told the outlet. “But it’s a mystery to me, man. I can’t grasp a face, and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view,” he continued, adding that he was “going to get it tested.”