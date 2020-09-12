Brad Pitt’s Looking As Handsome As Ever in New Brioni Campaign

Brad Pitt has definitely aged well. His new campaign for Brioni is further evidence of this.

Brioni, the Italian men’s fashion line, has announced that the Oscar winner is the company’s new brand ambassador.

According to a series of Instagram posts, Pitt will be at the center of the brand’s fall/winter 2020 Tailoring Legends advertising campaign.

Photo via Brioni

“With its focus on crisp, sophisticated garments like the Virgilio suit, the campaign reflects Brioni’s concept of a timeless wardrobe, composed of effortless essentials combining the House’s sartorial heritage with a contemporary appeal,” notes the company.

As the Brioni website points out, the black-and-white photos of Pitt were shot in Los Angeles by photographer Mikael Jansson.

Photo via Brioni

“The series of portraits stand out with an intimate atmosphere that contrasts with Pitt’s strong personality and brings his iconic sense of style to a selection of Brioni’s finest ready to wear and eveningwear from the Spring/Summer 2020 Collection,” the site adds.

Photo via Brioni

Photo via Brioni