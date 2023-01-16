Brendan Fraser almost played off stage amid emotional Critics Choice speech

Published by

Brendan Fraser continued with his emotional Critics Choice acceptance speech as music almost had him played off stage.

The 54-year-old actor was accepting the prize for Best Actor for his outstanding portrayal of obese and reclusive English professor Charlie in ‘The Whale‘ at the star-studded ceremony at Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday night (15.01.23), when he broke down and had the whole room weeping with his powerful address.

Paying tribute to his co-stars, Brendan – who was supported by his partner Jeanne Moore – began: “This movie, ‘The Whale,’ it’s about love, redemption. It’s about finding the light in a dark place and I’m so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible…Hong Chau, who should have her own movie face on every character she’s ever played. And Sadie ink, she is incredible. Who are you? It took me 32 years to get here. Your talent. Ty Simpkins. You won every day. Sam Hunter, you’re my lighthouse.”

And then it was the turn of director Darren Aronofsky, who he thanked for helping him find himself amid the “wilderness”.

He said: “And Darren Aronofsky… I was in the wilderness. I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs. But you found me. And like all best directors, you merely just showed me where to go to get to where I needed to be…”

As the music started playing, he continued with an empowering message to anyone struggling with obesity.

He said: “If you – like a guy like Charlie, who I played in this movie – in any way, struggle with obesity or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea. I want you to know that if you too can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.”

Speaking backstage after his win, Brendan told the press: “It was an act of faith.

“We all approached this piece as if it were the first and last time we would ever have a chance to do this kind of work ever again, each day and I think that this movie can help do a lot of good.”

The Hollywood star gained some weight and also suffered vertigo when his prosthetics were removed each day after filming in order to play 600-pound Charlie.

He recently spoke of some parallels between himself and his character.

Brendan said: “I stepped away from Hollywood, from filmmaking for a while because I did have some chips and dings in the paint, and the hinges needed to be repaired.

“And it did take a… it took a lot more out of me than I was really ready for, but I had to do it, and it took a while.”

However, the ‘Mummy’ star noted he’s in a “good” place now, and he didn’t hit the same lows as Charlie in the psychological drama.