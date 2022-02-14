Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps

Netflix just made Valentine’s Day a lot steamier, dropping the first Bridgerton Season 2 teaser trailer.

The minute-long video hints at some steamy Regency Era romance, showing Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) in a hot bath, and elsewhere, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) fanning herself from the sweaty heat.

There’s also lots of dancing and a voice over from Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) as the real character, played by Nicola Coughlin, sharpened her knives to report on the ton.

Bridgerton Season 2 follows Viscount Anthony Bridgerton as he decides to finally do his “duty” and find a wife, encountering as she makes her ton debut Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and her older sister, Kate (Ashley).

Netflix also dropped teaser key art, which rather prominently features a pall mall mallet (which is a key outing for Anthony and Kate), and the tagline, “Love never plays by the rules.” It’s worth noting it’s the black mallet, which has particular meaning in the Bridgerton family for readers of Julia Quinn’s books.

Season 2 premieres on March 25 on Netflix.

Watch the Bridgerton teaser trailer below.

