Kanye West & Julia Fox split after two months of dating
Kanye West & Julia Fox split after two months of dating

February 14, 2022
Kanye West and Julia Fox are going their separate ways.

A representative for the actress confirmed to TMZ that the couple has called it quits on their romance, explaining: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

The last time they were pictured together in public was at the beginning of February for Fox’s birthday.

The couple first began dating on New Year’s Eve of 2021 following the rapper’s headline-making split from estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

More To Come….

