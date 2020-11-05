In today’s Quickies, Britney Spears, Jamie Spears, Hillsong church, Carl Lentz, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and more!

The Top Story

Britney Spears asked a judge to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as a co-conservator of her estate ahead of a hearing later this month, Us Weekly can confirm.

The “Toxic” singer’s attorney, Sam Ingham, filed new documents on Tuesday, November 3, outlining her request to ditch her father, 68, who has been her conservator for 12 years.

According to the documents obtained by Us, Britney, 38, previously requested that Bessemer Trust Company be the sole conservator of her estate moving forward. Her father consented to the Bessemer Trust as co-conservator, retaining him as the second party in charge in a letter filed last month.

