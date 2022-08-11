Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz React To Victoria Beckham Feud Rumors

Published by

Though Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have only been married a few months, rumors swirled that the former didn’t get along with the model’s parents — specifically Victoria Beckham.

Now, the pair, who got married in Florida in April, are addressing the rumors. The blonde babe thinks the rumors began when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham-designed gown to her big day — instead, she chose Valentino couture.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that,” she shared.

Brooklyn added, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

As OK! previously reported, the Spice Girls alum and Peltz apparently weren’t getting along, with one source claiming the two “can’t stand each other and don’t talk.”

“The build-up to the wedding was horrendous,” a source dished, adding that Peltz wouldn’t allow Victoria to help out with wedding planning.

“She wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything,” the source continued. “Communication was minimal.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Peltz got candid on social media about what was going on in her life.

“Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me,” she captioned a photo of her laying in bed with a teddy bear on her chest on Friday, August 5.

“Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry.”

“We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it,” she continued. “I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here.”

