Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumor Willis reveals she still bathes with her adult sisters

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis, shed some light on her uniquely close bond with her mother and sisters, admitting that some might view a few of their rituals as unconventional. [E! Online]

Carrie Coon just wants proper compensation and turned down this HUGE movie. [Celebitchy]

Kanye West‘s wife, Bianca Censori, left him following his series of controversial (more like horrific) tweets. [Us Weekly]

Are you ready for Slam Frank: The Musical? [omg blog]

Kelly Clarkson reportedly wants to leave her talk show, but NBC is desperate to keep her happy. [The AV Club]

Good American Family is not only dishonest, it’s profoundly bad television. [Pajiba]

Sony has revealed its Fab Four for their Beatles biopic. [Go Fug Yourself]

Happy 50th birthday “suit” to Pedro Pascal. [Boy Culture]

Former RHONY star Leah McSweeney gets some good news. Her lawsuit against Bravo is moving forward. [Reality Tea]

Yikes! Cardi B is accusing Offset of threatening murder-suicide and sending her death threats. [Page Six]

Troye Sivan is mourning the end of the “rush” of poppers. [Out Magazine]

As Lisa Rinna would say, he’s owning it. A Documentary about Shia LaBeouf’s acting school allegedly shows his physical violence; LaBeouf says he “fully supports the release of the film.” [Variety]

Cashing in on it. Morgan Wallen is selling “Get Me to God’s Country” merchandise following his bizarre SNL stage exit. [THR]

Kathy Griffin breaks down her long-running epic war with Ellen DeGeneres. [Us Weekly]

Teddi Mellencamp confirms that she has Stage 4 cancer after doctors find more tumors. [Page Six]

VIDEO NIBBLE

Paul Rudd shows off his hilarious Liam Neeson impression.

Save 20% on a set of three Cadence Travel Containers. The perfect leakproof travel containers to hold your skincare routine for when you're on the go. [Amazon]