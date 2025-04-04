Celeb Snaps: Glen Powell, Kylie Minogue, George Clooney, Julia Roberts and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Julia Garner attended an intimate dinner to celebrate its recent Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk campaign co-hosted by Gucci and actress Julia Garner co-hosted at Hôtel de Maisons in Paris, France.
Sayyid Al Alami attended an intimate dinner to celebrate its recent Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk campaign co-hosted by Gucci and actress Julia Garner co-hosted at Hôtel de Maisons in Paris, France.
Leila Slimani attended an intimate dinner to celebrate its recent Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk campaign co-hosted by Gucci and actress Julia Garner co-hosted at Hôtel de Maisons in Paris, France.
Juliette Binoche attended an intimate dinner to celebrate its recent Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk campaign co-hosted by Gucci and actress Julia Garner co-hosted at Hôtel de Maisons in Paris, France.
George Barnett attended an intimate dinner to celebrate its recent Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk campaign co-hosted by Gucci and actress Julia Garner co-hosted at Hôtel de Maisons in Paris, France.
Michael B. Jordan at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about his new movie Sinners on April 2, 2025.
Hailee Steinfeld at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about her new movie Sinners on April 2, 2025.
Kelly Wearstler toasts to the launch of Johnnie Walker Vault in Beverly Hills, CA.
Kelly Wearstler joins Johnnie Walker to host friends and VIP guests to celebrate the launch of Johnnie Walker Vault, the brand’s new global luxury platform in Beverly Hills, CA.
Aimee Lou Wood departs ‘The Drew Barrymore’ show studios on April 3, 2025.
Olivia Munn leaving to the ‘Today’ Show to co- host with Jenna Bush and talk about her new series in New York on April 3, 2025.
Peggy Gou and Shrillex celebrated the launch of her collaboration with Tequila Don Julio 1942: Don Julio 194구 at a private event in Miami.
Peggy Gou and Isabela Grutman, Vita Sidorkina, Alix Earle, and David Grutman celebrated the launch of her collaboration with Tequila Don Julio 1942: Don Julio 194구 at a private event in Miami.
O. T. Fagbenle at Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Six Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on April 2, 2025.
Spotted! Bachelor franchise star Joey Grazidei was seen at the Miami Open this past weekend in CELSIUS’ suite. Known for his time on The Bachelor and his rising profile in the entertainment world, Joey Graziadei stayed hydrated and energized with the new Mango Lemonade CELSIUS while enjoying the tournament.
Julia Roberts leaves the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City after appearing in ‘Good Night And Good Luck’ on April 1, 2025.
George Clooney leaves the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City after appearing in ‘Good Night And Good Luck’ on April 1, 2025.
Kylie Minogue lights Empire State Building in celebration of Kylie’s Madison Square Garden show in partnership with the Great Barrier Reef foundation on April 3, 2025.
Actor Glenn Powell was spotted at Smash Kitchen in New York City on April 1, 2025.
