Celeb Snaps: Glen Powell, Kylie Minogue, George Clooney, Julia Roberts and more

Julia Garner attended an intimate dinner to celebrate its recent Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk campaign co-hosted by Gucci and actress Julia Garner co-hosted at Hôtel de Maisons in Paris, France.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images courtesy of Gucci

Sayyid Al Alami attended an intimate dinner to celebrate its recent Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk campaign co-hosted by Gucci and actress Julia Garner co-hosted at Hôtel de Maisons in Paris, France.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images courtesy of Gucci

Leila Slimani attended an intimate dinner to celebrate its recent Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk campaign co-hosted by Gucci and actress Julia Garner co-hosted at Hôtel de Maisons in Paris, France.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images courtesy of Gucci

Juliette Binoche attended an intimate dinner to celebrate its recent Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk campaign co-hosted by Gucci and actress Julia Garner co-hosted at Hôtel de Maisons in Paris, France.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images courtesy of Gucci

George Barnett attended an intimate dinner to celebrate its recent Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk campaign co-hosted by Gucci and actress Julia Garner co-hosted at Hôtel de Maisons in Paris, France.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images courtesy of Gucci

Michael B. Jordan at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about his new movie Sinners on April 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Hailee Steinfeld at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about her new movie Sinners on April 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Kelly Wearstler toasts to the launch of Johnnie Walker Vault in Beverly Hills, CA.

Photo Credit: Loamis Rodriguez

Kelly Wearstler joins Johnnie Walker to host friends and VIP guests to celebrate the launch of Johnnie Walker Vault, the brand’s new global luxury platform in Beverly Hills, CA.

Photo Credit: Loamis Rodriguez

Aimee Lou Wood departs ‘The Drew Barrymore’ show studios on April 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Olivia Munn leaving to the ‘Today’ Show to co- host with Jenna Bush and talk about her new series in New York on April 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Peggy Gou and Shrillex celebrated the launch of her collaboration with Tequila Don Julio 1942: Don Julio 194구 at a private event in Miami.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Peggy Gou and Isabela Grutman, Vita Sidorkina, Alix Earle, and David Grutman celebrated the launch of her collaboration with Tequila Don Julio 1942: Don Julio 194구 at a private event in Miami.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

O. T. Fagbenle at Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Six Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on April 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Spotted! Bachelor franchise star Joey Grazidei was seen at the Miami Open this past weekend in CELSIUS’ suite. Known for his time on The Bachelor and his rising profile in the entertainment world, Joey Graziadei stayed hydrated and energized with the new Mango Lemonade CELSIUS while enjoying the tournament.

Photo Credit: CELSIUS

Julia Roberts leaves the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City after appearing in ‘Good Night And Good Luck’ on April 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

George Clooney leaves the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City after appearing in ‘Good Night And Good Luck’ on April 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Kylie Minogue lights Empire State Building in celebration of Kylie’s Madison Square Garden show in partnership with the Great Barrier Reef foundation on April 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Niyi Fote/TheNews2/Cover Images

Actor Glenn Powell was spotted at Smash Kitchen in New York City on April 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages