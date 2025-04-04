Mel Gibson’s gun rights restored by Trump’s Justice Department

I’m so glad to see that the Justice Department is spending time on some serious issues that are affecting our nation, like Mel Gibson‘s gun rights. WTF?

Mel Gibson has received permission to possess firearms again, following a new ruling by the US Justice Department, despite his previous domestic violence conviction.

The Mad Max star lost his right to own guns in 2011 after being charged with misdemeanor spousal battery, entering a no-contest plea in an agreement with prosecutors that helped him avoid jail time.

Under United States federal law, individuals with felony convictions and most people charged with domestic violence are prohibited from having firearms.

Gibson’s 2011 plea agreement required him to complete three years of probation, undergo domestic violence counseling for one year, and perform 16 hours of community service.

According to The New York Times on Thursday (3 April), citing an unnamed source close to the Justice Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the decision to reinstate Gibson’s rights. The source indicated that the details would appear in the Federal Register.

The 69-year-old Academy Award winner and vocal Donald Trump supporter was reportedly one of ten individuals set to have their gun rights restored.

This development follows claims from a former Department of Justice attorney who suggested she lost her job because of the actor.

Elizabeth G Oyer revealed earlier this year that she was invited to join a group reviewing cases of individuals with past convictions who might qualify for gun rights restoration.

After selecting nine candidates with old convictions and minimal risk of reoffending, Oyer said higher-ranking Justice Department officials requested she include Gibson, despite his 2011 domestic violence misdemeanor conviction.

In a Rolling Stone piece, Oyer wrote: “No one has told me why I was fired. But the notice was delivered hours after I declined to recommend reinstating the gun rights of a famous friend of the president, the actor Mel Gibson, who has a history of violence against women.”

Oyer also told CNN: “When I came into work on Friday morning, I said to a colleague, I really think that Mel Gibson might be my downfall, and within hours of saying that, I was being escorted out of my office.”

Gibson received an appointment as one of Trump’s special Hollywood envoys, alongside Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone, aiming to make the American film industry “bigger, better and stronger than ever before!”