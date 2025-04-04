Masters Of The Universe teased at CinemaCon 2025 with a sneak peek of a bulked-up Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man

Amazon MGM Studios ignited excitement at CinemaCon 2025 by unveiling exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage from their highly anticipated blockbuster – Masters of the Universe. The film, which features Nicholas Galitzine stepping into the iconic role of He-Man, is scheduled to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.
This cinematic adaptation of Masters of the Universe draws from the beloved toy line that captured imaginations worldwide. Following the phenomenal success of Barbie, it marks one of Mattel’s first major properties to make the leap to the silver screen.
The star-studded cast includes Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Jared Leto, Alison Brie, and Morena Baccarin. Mendes takes on the role of the warrior Teela, while Leto transforms into the menacing Skeletor, the film’s primary antagonist. The Mattel Films and Escape Artists production has maintained strict secrecy around its plot details.
Producer Jason Blumenthal shared insights about the project’s “massive scale,” emphasizing that the film represents a “rebirth of this incredible world” where He-Man and his allies reside.
The legendary He-Man serves as the castle’s formidable defender, but few know his true identity as Prince Adam’s alter-ego. This closely guarded secret is known only to a select group of trusted confidants. The film explores Prince Adam’s dual challenges – his adventures as the mighty He-Man and his responsibilities as the heir to Eternia’s throne.
While the footage remains exclusive to CinemaCon attendees, Variety revealed exciting details about the reel. The video showcased impressive set pieces, including He-Man’s legendary Sword of Power and stunning vistas of planet Eternia.
Director Travis Knight expressed his deep-rooted connection to the franchise, revealing that Masters of the Universe has been an integral part of his life since childhood. The Bumblebee director shared, “We’re not making a cartoon here, we’re making a live action fantasy film,” while discussing the set pieces following the RTS reel presentation.
He even admitted to sporting a He-Man-inspired hairstyle during his younger days, demonstrating his profound dedication to the source material. Producer Jason Blumenthal echoed this enthusiasm, emphasizing the project’s “massive scale” and describing it as a “rebirth of this incredible world” featuring He-Man and his companions.
