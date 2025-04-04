Quick Drag

Quick Drag: Raja and Raven Rate the Drag Family Makeovers

Christine Fitzgerald
1 Min Read

Last week on Drag Race, we watched the always entertaining drag family makeover challenge where the queens introduced their parents to the world and wigs of drag – with varied results.

The ultimate judge of drag makeup (IMHO), Raven is here to deliver the final word on the runway looks (along with Raja, of course) on the latest edition of “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

The pair also discuss what they would name their dragged-up parents and we get a reminder that Raven already put her lovely mom in drag for the sorely missed (well, by me, at least) RuPaul’s Drag U (RIP.)

Who receives the top toot? Who gets the boot? Watch and see for yourself.

Read

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumor Willis reveals she still bathes with her adult sisters

Cher pays tribute to her ex Val Kilmer following his death

Meet Instagram Hottie: Mattia Narducci

LINK LOVE

Trump and Vance Swearing-In at the US CapitolMatt DamonThe Pitt
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guest list: Kushners, Kardashians & Oprah (Celebitchy)Matt Damon Is Looking Shredded and Shirtless on the Set of the Odyssey (omg blog)The Pitt Episode 13: Everyone Gets an IO (Pajiba)
New York premiere of 'The Life List'Nick Jonas
Sofia Carson Wore Something Dramatic and Wacky (Go Fug Yourself)Golden Confirmed Bachelors: A Review Of Mid-Century Modern (Boy Culture)Nick Jonas Covers ADON (Kenneth in the 212)

HOT DEALS

LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV
  • Save $150 (now under $500) on the LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS. The LG 70 4K UHD Smart TV features a 70-inch screen with 2160p resolution and webOS22. It is powered by a 5 Gen5 AI Processor, offering enhanced picture and sound. [Walmart]
  • With powerful Persil liquid laundry detergent, get a premium deep clean with every wash. Now 14% off. [Amazon]
  • Save $300 on the Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; in Midnight. [Amazon]
  • The saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress dual-sided mattress with organic latex for buoyant, pressure-relieving comfort is now $509 off its regular price. [saatva]
  • SAVE 22% on La Roche-Posay Pure 12% Vitamin C Serum For Face With Hyaluronic Acid & Salicylic Acid. [Amazon]
  • Save $230 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE AI Smartwatch with energy score, wellness tips, heart rate tracking, sleep monitor, fitness tracker, and GPS in Titanium Silver. [Amazon]
  • Get 30% off the Zojirushi 5-Cup Zutto Coffee Maker (EC-DAC50SA) and enjoy your perfect brewed cup of coffee. [Wayfair]
  • Save 20% on a set of three Cadence Travel Containers. The perfect leakproof travel containers to hold your skincare routine for when you’re on the go. [Amazon]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Male Model Monday: Kevin Danielczyk, Lenny Kragba, Rayan Ricci, and moreMale Model Monday: Kevin Danielczyk, Lenny Kragba, Rayan Ricci, and more
Male Model Monday: Linus Weber, Matty Carrington, Stefano Tomadini, Maverick McConnell, and moreMale Model Monday: Linus Weber, Matty Carrington, Stefano Tomadini, Maverick McConnell, and more
Celeb Snaps: Will Poulter, Cynthia Erivo, Aldis Hodge, Olivia Munn, and moreCeleb Snaps: Will Poulter, Cynthia Erivo, Aldis Hodge, Olivia Munn, and more
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nicholas Galitzine Masters Of The Universe teased at CinemaCon 2025 with a sneak peek of a bulked-up Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man