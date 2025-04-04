Quick Drag: Raja and Raven Rate the Drag Family Makeovers

Last week on Drag Race, we watched the always entertaining drag family makeover challenge where the queens introduced their parents to the world and wigs of drag – with varied results.

The ultimate judge of drag makeup (IMHO), Raven is here to deliver the final word on the runway looks (along with Raja, of course) on the latest edition of “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

The pair also discuss what they would name their dragged-up parents and we get a reminder that Raven already put her lovely mom in drag for the sorely missed (well, by me, at least) RuPaul’s Drag U (RIP.)

Who receives the top toot? Who gets the boot? Watch and see for yourself.