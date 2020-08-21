BTS has released their first song, “Dynamite,” that is completely in English and it is a record breaker.
It just took eight hours for BTS to rack up more than 45 million views for its first English language single on YouTube.
According to Forbes, the video premiere attracted at least 3 million concurrent viewers, according to YouTube’s live counter, and a refresh immediately following the premiere showed the view count at just over 4 million.
Exact figures are not available yet, but a live view count between 3 and 4 million easily gives BTS the biggest YouTube premiere ever, potentially doubling the former record holder.
The disco pop tune comes six months after their fourth studio album, “Map of the Soul : 7,” was released.
The group confirmed that their next album is still set to drop later this year, although there is not yet specific release date.
“The release of ‘Dynamite’ wasn’t in our plans at all,” said RM at an online press conference, but when the band encountered the song while preparing the new album, something clicked. “As soon as we heard it, we thought it was really fun and exciting, a fun and cheery song that wasn’t that serious. It just made us feel good when we heard it,” he explained. “We really wanted to share this energy with the fans as soon as possible.”
He called the song a “new challenge for us.” Although RM is fluent in English, most of the other BTS members are not.
Watch the BTS “Dynamite” video below.
THE LATEST
- BTS Breaks YouTube Record with ‘Dynamite’ Premiere
- The Boys in the Band Premiere Date and First Photos Revealed
- Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
- Queen + Adam Lambert to Release First Live Album and Home Video
- Shots Fired! Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez As Her Alleged Shooter — WATCH
- Joe Biden Accepts the Democratic Nomination for President
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Say hello to the world’s most dangerous amusement park. You have to see the INSANE trailer for the real life Action Park. [OMG BLOG]
★ A woman coughed in the face of a customer who called out her boyfriend for not wearing a mask in a Costco store in California. [Towleroad]
★ Kelly Osbourne spotted for the first time since revealing her weight loss! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Randy Rainbow’s dozens of horrific old racist and transphobic tweets resurface. [Curt and Frank]
★ Dominic Thiem is the new brand ambassador for Duravit. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Elizabeth Taylor spent a ton of time on yachts and looked fabulous while doing so. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park to produce, star in Asian-American heist movie. [Celebitchy]
★ A fist fight erupts when American Airlines passenger refuses to wear a mask. [Boy Culture]