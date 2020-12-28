Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Calum Winsor, Trevor Signorino, Rafael Miller, and more
Male Model Monday: Calum Winsor, Trevor Signorino, Rafael Miller, and more

December 28, 2020
Calum Winsor
Calum Winsor/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Calum Winsor, Trevor Siggs, Rafael Miller, and more!

Check out the pics!

Benjamin Crofchick admires his work.

Calum Winsor’s Christmas vibes.

Enrique Dustin and his Christmas outfit.

Morning vibes with Elliott Reeder.

Vince Sant’s Santa workout.

Dom Fenison is ready to be unwrapped.

Juan Betancourt flexes.

Rafael Miller’s home workout.

Christian Hogue and his arrows.

Trevor Siggs stretches.

