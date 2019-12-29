Nibbly Things: Universal Pulls Cats From Its ‘For Your Consideration’ Oscars Campaign

Nibbly Things is a roundup of some news items, photos, videos and tweets that you may have missed.
• The Cats Movie Is No Longer Part Of Studio’s For Your Consideration Awards Page [Cinema Blend]
• WATCH: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s totally non-staged, and very normal display of PDA in Toronto!! [OMG BLOG]
• Henry Cavill Reveals How He Amped Up His Witcher Bath Bod [Towleroad]
• George Michael‘s sister found dead exactly 3 years after his death [Evil Beet Gossip]
• Did Former Fug Madness Winner Keke Palmer Turn It Around in 2019? [Go Fug Yourself]
• Elizabeth Hurley’s 17-year-old son Damian looks exactly like her, only prettier [Celebitchy]
• Hi dad! [Kenneth in the 212]
• Kelly Clarkson Says She Has Sex With Husband Brandon Blackstock Before Bed Every Night [Men’s Health]
• Sara Gilbert Seen Without Her Wedding Ring a Day After Filing for Separation from Linda Perry [People]
CELEB SNAPS: Amy Schumer, Ja Rule and Hasan MinhajEmbed from Getty Images
BEST REAL HOUSEWIVES INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Cynthia Bailey
BEST MOVIE TRAILER OF THE DAY: Downhill
BEST ROYAL FAMILY PHOTO OF THE DAY: Kate MiddletonEmbed from Getty Images
BEST CELEBRITY INSTAGRAM PHOTO DAY: Dylan Sprouse
BEST RESCUE CAT PHOTO OF THE DAY: Yoda Cat
BEST RANDOM INSTAGRAM HOTTIE PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dr. Andrew Neighbors
BEST CELEBRITY TWEET OF THE DAY: Anthony Beauvillier and Anna Kendrick
