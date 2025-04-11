Celeb Snaps: Bradley Cooper, Jeremiah Brent, Joe Alwyn, Young Manzino, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Melanie Lynskey arrives at Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) Event held at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in North Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 10, 2025.
Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown arrive at Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) Event held at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in North Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 10, 2025.
Sophie Thatcher, Courtney Eaton and Sophie Nelisse arrive at Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) Event held at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in North Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 10, 2025.
Mark Hampton and wife Christina Ricci arrive at Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) Event held at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in North Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 10, 2025.
Hilary Swank arrives at Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) Event held at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in North Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 10, 2025.
Soleil Moon Frye joins Angel Carter Conrad with nephew Princeton Carter, the son of late pop sensation Aaron Carter, at the LA screening of “The Carters: Hurts To Love You” on Wednesday, April 9, Streaming on Paramount+ on Tuesday, April 15.
Chef and entrepreneur Esther Choi celebrated the launch of LISTERINE Clinical Solutions Sensitive Teeth mouthwash in New York City.
Olivia Munn is seen in New York City on April 10, 2025.
Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche attending the gala screening of ‘The Return’ at Curzon Mayfair in central London on April 10, 2025.
Rob Estes at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Italians’ on April 10, 2025.
Maggie Rogers performs onstage during a concert to benefit The Contemplative Sciences Center on April 05, 2025 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Zac Brown Band performs onstage during a concert to benefit The Contemplative Sciences Center on April 05, 2025 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Sandro Farmhouse at the London premiere of Lucasfilm and Disney+’s ‘Andor’ season 2 on April 10, 2025.
Diego Luna at the London premiere of Lucasfilm and Disney+’s ‘Andor’ season 2 on April 10, 2025.
Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona at the London premiere of Lucasfilm and Disney+’s ‘Andor’ season 2 on April 10, 2025.
Joe Alwyn attends Sky’s UK Premiere of ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 at Vue West End in London, England on April 10, 2025.
Young Mazino attends Sky’s UK Premiere of ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 at Vue West End in London, England on April 10, 2025.
Max Greenfield and Jeremiah Brent star in a new campaign for pest control brand, STEM™, which focuses on creating a calm, curated home with the help of the STEM™ Flying Insects Light Trap and STEM™ Flying Insects Fan Trap. Max & Jeremiah STEM campaign.
Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett on location with ‘Is This Thing On’ on April 9, 2025.
Bradley Cooper on location with ‘Is This Thing On’ on April 9, 2025.
