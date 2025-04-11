Celeb Snaps: Bradley Cooper, Jeremiah Brent, Joe Alwyn, Young Manzino, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Melanie Lynskey arrives at Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) Event held at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in North Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown arrive at Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) Event held at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in North Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Sophie Thatcher, Courtney Eaton and Sophie Nelisse arrive at Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) Event held at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in North Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Mark Hampton and wife Christina Ricci arrive at Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) Event held at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in North Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Hilary Swank arrives at Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) Event held at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in North Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Soleil Moon Frye joins Angel Carter Conrad with nephew Princeton Carter, the son of late pop sensation Aaron Carter, at the LA screening of “The Carters: Hurts To Love You” on Wednesday, April 9, Streaming on Paramount+ on Tuesday, April 15.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+

Chef and entrepreneur Esther Choi celebrated the launch of LISTERINE Clinical Solutions Sensitive Teeth mouthwash in New York City.

Photo Credit: LISTERINE®

Olivia Munn is seen in New York City on April 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche attending the gala screening of ‘The Return’ at Curzon Mayfair in central London on April 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Rob Estes at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Italians’ on April 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Eugene Powers/Future Image/Cover Images

Maggie Rogers performs onstage during a concert to benefit The Contemplative Sciences Center on April 05, 2025 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for University of Virginia

Zac Brown Band performs onstage during a concert to benefit The Contemplative Sciences Center on April 05, 2025 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for University of Virginia

Sandro Farmhouse at the London premiere of Lucasfilm and Disney+’s ‘Andor’ season 2 on April 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages

Diego Luna at the London premiere of Lucasfilm and Disney+’s ‘Andor’ season 2 on April 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Sue Andrews/Cover Images

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona at the London premiere of Lucasfilm and Disney+’s ‘Andor’ season 2 on April 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Sue Andrews/Cover Images

Joe Alwyn attends Sky’s UK Premiere of ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 at Vue West End in London, England on April 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Sue Andrews/Cover Images

Young Mazino attends Sky’s UK Premiere of ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 at Vue West End in London, England on April 10, 2025.

Photo Credit: Sue Andrews/Cover Images

Max Greenfield and Jeremiah Brent star in a new campaign for pest control brand, STEM™, which focuses on creating a calm, curated home with the help of the STEM™ Flying Insects Light Trap and STEM™ Flying Insects Fan Trap. Max & Jeremiah STEM campaign.

Photo Credit: STEM™

Photo Credit: STEM™

Photo Credit: STEM™

Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett on location with ‘Is This Thing On’ on April 9, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Bradley Cooper on location with ‘Is This Thing On’ on April 9, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com