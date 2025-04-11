Bella Thorne accuses Mickey Rourke of bruising her genitals on movie set

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
Bella Thorne has accused actor Mickey Rourke of bruising her genitals with a metal grinder on the set of a movie that they filmed together during what she described as “one of the all time worst experiences” of her career. [Page Six]
The Prada Group just purchased Versace: will they bring Donatella back? [Celebitchy]
OMG, He’s Naked: Emily In Paris star Lucas Bravo in Les Femmes Au Balcon (2024)! [omg blog]
Noah Wyle is really bummed about Michael Crichton‘s widow suing him over The Pitt. [Pajiba]
Emma Corrin looks like a chic pilgrim. [Go Fug Yourself]
What is RHOBH’s Jennifer Tilly net worth? [Reality Tea]
A jury in New York just awarded $1.68 billion to 40 women who accused director James Toback of sexual assault, psychological abuse, false imprisonment, and coercion. [TMZ]
Michelle Obama breaks silence on divorce rumors. [BBC News]
Justin Bieber announced he is no longer affiliated with his fashion brand Drew House, which he co-founded with his former stylist Ryan Good in 2018 and officially launched in January 2019. [E! News]
A federal indictment accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs of dangling someone over a balcony in an allegation that is strikingly similar to an encounter alleged in separate lawsuits two women filed against the music mogul. [NBC News]
