Gregory Tyree Boyce
Name: Gregory Tyree Boyce / Notable: He played Tyler Crowley in the first "Twilight" movie / Age: 30 / Date: May 13, 2020 / Cause: Not disclosed / Photo by Getty Images
Fred Willard
Name: Fred Willard / Notable: Actor in "Best in Show" and Modern Family / Age: 86 / Date: May 15, 2020 / Cause: Natural Causes / Photo by Getty Images
Frank Bielec
Name: Frank Bielec / Notable: Designer on Trading Spaces / Age: 72 / Date: May 15, 2020 / Cause: Heart Attack / Photo by Getty Images
Phyllis George
Name: Phyllis George / Notable: Former Miss America, NFL Today Broadcaster / Age: 70 / Date: May 14, 2020 / Cause: Complications from a blood disorder / Photo by Getty Images
Tyler Gwozdz
Name: Tyler Gwozdz
Notable: Bachelorette Contestant
Age: 29
Date: January 13, 2020
Cause: Overdose
Roscoe Born
Name: Roscoe Born
Notable: Actor, The Young and the Restless
Age: 69
Date: March 3, 2020
Cause: Suicide
Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, Rocky Johnson
Name: Rocky Johnson
Notable: WWE Wrestler, Dwayne Johnson's Father
Age: 75
Date: January 15, 2020
Cause: Heart Attack
Ranjit Chowdhry
Name: Ranjit Chowdhry
Notable: Actor, The Office
Age: 64
Date: April 15, 2020
Cause: Ruptured Ulcer (Photo by John Hryniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Nikita Pearl Waligwa
Name: Nikita Pearl Waligwa
Notable: Actress, Queen of Katwe
Age: 15
Date: February 15, 2020
Cause: Brain Cancer
Nick Gordon
Name: Nick Gordon
Notable: Ex-fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown
Age: 30
Date: January 1, 2020
Cause: Heroin Overdose
Lorenzo Brino
Name: Lorenzo Brino
Notable: Actor, 7th Heaven
Age: 21
Date: March 9, 2020
Cause: Automobile Accident
Logan Williams
Name: Logan Williams
Notable: Actor, The Flash
Age: 16
Date: April 2, 2020
Cause: Unknown causes
Lee Fierro
Name: Lee Fierro
Notable: Actress, Jaws
Age: 91
Date: April 5, 2020
Cause: Complications relating to COVID-19
John Karlen
Name: John Karlen
Notable: Actor, Cageny & Lacey
Age: 86
Date: January 22, 2020
Cause: Heart Failure
Jim Lehrer
Name: Jim Lehrer
Notable: PBS News Anchor
Age: 85
Date: January 23, 2020
Cause: Natural Causes
Jay Benedict
Name: Jay Benedict
Notable: Actor
Age: 68
Date: April 4, 2020
Cause: Coronavirus
Gene Dynarski
Name: Gene Dynarski
Notable: Actor, Sienfeld
Age: 86
Date: February 27, 2020
Cause: Stroke
Florian Schenider
Name: Florian Schenider
Notable: Founder of Kraftwork
Age: 73
Date: April 30, 2020
Cause: Cancer
Elizabeth Wurtzel
Name: Elizabeth Wurtzel
Notable: Author, Prozac Nation
Age: 52
Date: January 7, 2020
Cause: Breast Cancer (Writer Pictures via AP Images)
Danny Tidwell
Name: Danny Tidwell
Notable: Dancer, So You Think You Can Dance
Age: 35
Date: March 6, 2020
Cause: Car Accident
Camila María Concepción
Name: Camila María Concepción
Notable: Trans writer and actress
Age: 28
Date: February 21, 2020
Cause: Suicide
Cady Groves
Name: Cady Groves
Notable: Singer
Age: 30
Date: May 2, 2020
Cause: Natural Causes
Bobbie Battista
Name: Bobbie Battista
Notable: CNN Anchor
Age: 67
Date: March 3m 2020
Cause: Cervical Cancer
Ashley Mattingly
Name: Ashley Mattingly
Notable: Playboy Playmate
Age: 33
Date: April 15, 2020
Cause: Suicide
John Prine
Name: John Prine
Notable: Folk and Country Singer
Age: 73
Date: April 7, 2020
Cause: Complications related to coronavirus (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Pop Smoke
Name: Pop Smoke
Notable: Rapper
Age: 20
Date: February 19, 2020
Cause: Killed during a home invasion (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Caroline Flack
Name: Caroline Flack
Notable: Host of UK's Love Island
Age: 40
Date: February 15, 2020
Cause: Suicide (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Harry Hains
Name: Harry Hains
Notable: Actor, Model and Musician
Age: 27
Date: January 7, 2020
Cause: Opioid Overdose (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Airgraft)
Jason Davis
Name: Jason Davis
Notable: Actor
Age: 35
Date: February 16, 2020
Cause: Fentanyl Overdose (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images,)
Andre Harrell
Name: Andre Harrell
Notable: Founder of Uptown Records
Age: 59
Date: May 8, 2020
Cause: Heart Failure (Photo by Getty Images)
Lexii Alijai
Name: Lexii Alijai
Notable: Rapper
Age: 21
Date: January 1, 2020
Cause: Drug and Alcohol Overdose (Photo by Getty Images)
Orson Bean
Name: Orson Bean
Notable: Actor
Age: 91
Date: February 7, 2020
Cause: Hit by a car (Photo by Getty Images)
Kenny Rogers
Name: Kenny Rogers
Notable: Singer
Age: 81
Date: March 20, 2020
Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Ellis Marsalis
Name: Ellis Marsalis
Notable: Jazz Musician
Age: 85
Date: April 1, 2020
Cause: COVID-19 Complications (Photo by Getty Images)
Esther Scott
Name: Esther Scott
Notable: Actress
Age: 66
Date: February 14, 2020
Cause: Heart Attack
Terry Jones
Name: Terry Jones
Notable: Monty Python Co-Founder
Age: 77
Date: January 21, 2020
Cause: Dementia
Brian Howe
Name: Brian Howe
Notable: Bad Company lead singer
Age: 66
Date: May 5, 2020
Cause: Heart Attack (Photo by Getty Images)
Brian Dennehy
Name: Brian Dennehy
Notable: Actor
Age: 81
Date: April 15, 2020
Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Shirley Knight
Name: Shirley Knight
Notable: Actress
Age: 83
Date: April 22, 2020
Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Getty Images)
Lynn Cohen
Name: Lynn Cohen
Notable: Actress, Sex and the City
Age: 86
Date: February 14, 2020
Cause: No cause of death revealed (Photo by Getty Images)
Irrfan Khan
Name: Irrfan Khan
Notable: Bollywood Icon
Age: 53
Date: April 29, 2020
Cause: Cancer (Photo by Getty Images)
Robert Conrad
Name: Robert Conrad
Notable: Actor
Age: 84
Date: February 8, 2020
Cause: Heart Failure (Photo by Getty Images)
Neil Peart
Name: Neil Peart
Notable: Drummer for Rush
Age: 67
Date: January 7, 2020
Cause: Brain Cancer
Jerry Stiller
Name: Jerry Stiller
Notable: Comedian, Seinfeld
Age: 92
Date: May 11, 2020
Cause: Unknown (Photo by Getty Images)
Dimitri Diatchenko
Name: Dimitri Diatchenko
Notable: Actor, Chernobyl Diaries
Age: 52
Date: April 22, 2020
Cause: Possible heart attack (Photo by Getty Images)
Max von Sydow
Name: Max von Sydow
Notable: Actor
Age: 90
Date: March 8, 2020
Cause: The cause was not immediately available. (Photo by Getty Images)
Fred "Curly" Neal
Name: Fred "Curly" Neal
Notable: Harlem Globetrotters star
Age: 77
Date: March 26, 2020
Cause: Cause of death not disclosed (Photo by Getty Images)
B. Smith
Name: B. Smith
Notable: Model, Lifestyle Expert
Age: 70
Date: February 22, 2020
Cause: Early Onset Alzheimers (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
John Callahan
Name: John Callahan
Notable: Actor, All My Children
Age: 66
Date: March 28, 2020
Cause: Stroke (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant
Name: Kobe Bryant
Notable: Basketball Legend
Age: 41
Date: January 26, 2020
Cause: Helicopter Crash (Photo by Getty Images)
Kellye Nakahara
Name: Kellye Nakahara
Notable: Actress, M*A*S*H
Age: 72
Date: February 16, 2020
Cause: Cancer
Honor Blackman
Name: Honor Blackman
Notable: Actress, Played Pussy Galore in Goldfinger
Age: 94
Date: April 6, 2020
Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Getty Images)
James Lipton
Name: James Lipton
Notable: Inside the Actor's Studio Host
Age: 93
Date: March 2, 2020
Cause: Bladder Cancer
Betty Wright
Name: Betty Wright
Notable: Singer
Age: 66
Date: May 10, 2020
Cause: Cancer (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)
Roy Horn
Name: Roy Horn
Notable: Magician
Age: 75
Date: May 8, 2020
Cause: Complications of COVID-19 (Photo by Getty Images)
Kevin Conway
Name: Kevin Conway
Notable: Actor
Age: 77
Date: February 5, 2020
Cause: Heart Attack (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images)
Adam Schlesinger
Name: Adam Schlesinger
Notable: Fountains of Wayne Co-Founder
Age: 52
Date: April 1, 2020
Cause: Complications related to coronavirus (Photo by Getty Images)
Little Richard
Name: Little Richard
Notable: Rock legend
Age: 87
Date: May 9, 2020
Cause: Bone Cancer (Photo by ANDRE DURAND/AFP via Getty Images)
Sam Lloyd
Name: Sam Lloyd
Notable: Actor
Age: 56
Date: May 1, 2020
Cause: Cancer (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Buck Henry
Name: Buck Henry
Notable: Screenwriter
Age: 89
Date: January 8, 2020
Cause: Heart Attack (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Shirley Douglas
Name: Shirley Douglas
Notable: Actress, Kiefer Sutherland's Mother
Age: 86
Date: April 5, 2020
Cause: Pneumonia (Photo by Jim Ross/Getty Images)
Bill Withers
Name: Bill Withers
Notable: Singer
Age: 81
Date: March 30, 2020
Cause: Heart Complications (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
Terrence McNally
Name: Terrence McNally
Notable: Playwright
Age: 81
Date: March 24, 2020
Cause: Complications related to coronavirus (Photo by Getty Images)
Mark Blum
Name: Mark Blum
Notable: Actor, Desperately Seeking Susan
Age: 69
Date: March 25, 2020
Cause: Complications related to coronavirus (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)
Lyle Waggoner
Name: Lyle Waggoner
Notable: Actor, The Carol Burnett Show
Age: 84
Date: March 17, 2020
Cause: Cancer (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kirk Douglas
Name: Kirk Douglas
Notable: Actor
Age: 103
Date: February 5, 2030
Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Ja'Net DuBois
Name: Ja'Net DuBois
Notable: Actress, Good Times
Age: 87
Date: February 17, 2020
Cause: Cardiac Arrest (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
2020 has already seen us say farewell to some famous faces from the world of entertainment.
Sometimes, a celebrity passes away who played an important role in your life through their work in film, stage, fashion, sports or music.
Just this January, we were forced tragically and suddenly to say goodbye to Kobe Bryant — a basketball legend that inspired many of us to hustle harder every time we hit the court.
Here, we pay tribute to stars of TV, film, music, and beyond who have died in 2020. They are gone but never forgotten.
