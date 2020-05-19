+65 View Gallery

Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 Ken Osmond Name: Ken Osmond / Notable: He played Eddie Haskell on "Leave It to Beaver" / Age: 76 / Date: May 18, 2020 / Cause: Unknown / Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Gregory Tyree Boyce Name: Gregory Tyree Boyce / Notable: He played Tyler Crowley in the first "Twilight" movie / Age: 30 / Date: May 13, 2020 / Cause: Not disclosed / Photo by Getty Images Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Fred Willard Name: Fred Willard / Notable: Actor in "Best in Show" and Modern Family / Age: 86 / Date: May 15, 2020 / Cause: Natural Causes / Photo by Getty Images Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Frank Bielec Name: Frank Bielec / Notable: Designer on Trading Spaces / Age: 72 / Date: May 15, 2020 / Cause: Heart Attack / Photo by Getty Images Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Phyllis George Name: Phyllis George / Notable: Former Miss America, NFL Today Broadcaster / Age: 70 / Date: May 14, 2020 / Cause: Complications from a blood disorder / Photo by Getty Images Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Jerry and Ben Stiller Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Tyler Gwozdz Name: Tyler Gwozdz Notable: Bachelorette Contestant Age: 29 Date: January 13, 2020 Cause: Overdose Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Roscoe Born Name: Roscoe Born Notable: Actor, The Young and the Restless Age: 69 Date: March 3, 2020 Cause: Suicide Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, Rocky Johnson Name: Rocky Johnson Notable: WWE Wrestler, Dwayne Johnson's Father Age: 75 Date: January 15, 2020 Cause: Heart Attack Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Ranjit Chowdhry Name: Ranjit Chowdhry Notable: Actor, The Office Age: 64 Date: April 15, 2020 Cause: Ruptured Ulcer (Photo by John Hryniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Nikita Pearl Waligwa Name: Nikita Pearl Waligwa Notable: Actress, Queen of Katwe Age: 15 Date: February 15, 2020 Cause: Brain Cancer Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Nick Gordon Name: Nick Gordon Notable: Ex-fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown Age: 30 Date: January 1, 2020 Cause: Heroin Overdose Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Lorenzo Brino Name: Lorenzo Brino Notable: Actor, 7th Heaven Age: 21 Date: March 9, 2020 Cause: Automobile Accident Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Logan Williams Name: Logan Williams Notable: Actor, The Flash Age: 16 Date: April 2, 2020 Cause: Unknown causes Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Lee Fierro Name: Lee Fierro Notable: Actress, Jaws Age: 91 Date: April 5, 2020 Cause: Complications relating to COVID-19 Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 John Karlen Name: John Karlen Notable: Actor, Cageny & Lacey Age: 86 Date: January 22, 2020 Cause: Heart Failure Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Jim Lehrer Name: Jim Lehrer Notable: PBS News Anchor Age: 85 Date: January 23, 2020 Cause: Natural Causes Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Jay Benedict Name: Jay Benedict Notable: Actor Age: 68 Date: April 4, 2020 Cause: Coronavirus Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Gene Dynarski Name: Gene Dynarski Notable: Actor, Sienfeld Age: 86 Date: February 27, 2020 Cause: Stroke Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Florian Schenider Name: Florian Schenider Notable: Founder of Kraftwork Age: 73 Date: April 30, 2020 Cause: Cancer Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Elizabeth Wurtzel Name: Elizabeth Wurtzel Notable: Author, Prozac Nation Age: 52 Date: January 7, 2020 Cause: Breast Cancer (Writer Pictures via AP Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Danny Tidwell Name: Danny Tidwell Notable: Dancer, So You Think You Can Dance Age: 35 Date: March 6, 2020 Cause: Car Accident Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Camila María Concepción Name: Camila María Concepción Notable: Trans writer and actress Age: 28 Date: February 21, 2020 Cause: Suicide Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Cady Groves Name: Cady Groves Notable: Singer Age: 30 Date: May 2, 2020 Cause: Natural Causes Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Bobbie Battista Name: Bobbie Battista Notable: CNN Anchor Age: 67 Date: March 3m 2020 Cause: Cervical Cancer Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Ashley Mattingly Name: Ashley Mattingly Notable: Playboy Playmate Age: 33 Date: April 15, 2020 Cause: Suicide Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 John Prine Name: John Prine Notable: Folk and Country Singer Age: 73 Date: April 7, 2020 Cause: Complications related to coronavirus (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Pop Smoke Name: Pop Smoke Notable: Rapper Age: 20 Date: February 19, 2020 Cause: Killed during a home invasion (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Caroline Flack Name: Caroline Flack Notable: Host of UK's Love Island Age: 40 Date: February 15, 2020 Cause: Suicide (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Harry Hains Name: Harry Hains Notable: Actor, Model and Musician Age: 27 Date: January 7, 2020 Cause: Opioid Overdose (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Airgraft) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Jason Davis Name: Jason Davis Notable: Actor Age: 35 Date: February 16, 2020 Cause: Fentanyl Overdose (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images,) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Andre Harrell Name: Andre Harrell Notable: Founder of Uptown Records Age: 59 Date: May 8, 2020 Cause: Heart Failure (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Lexii Alijai Name: Lexii Alijai Notable: Rapper Age: 21 Date: January 1, 2020 Cause: Drug and Alcohol Overdose (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Orson Bean Name: Orson Bean Notable: Actor Age: 91 Date: February 7, 2020 Cause: Hit by a car (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Kenny Rogers Name: Kenny Rogers Notable: Singer Age: 81 Date: March 20, 2020 Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Ellis Marsalis Name: Ellis Marsalis Notable: Jazz Musician Age: 85 Date: April 1, 2020 Cause: COVID-19 Complications (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Esther Scott Name: Esther Scott Notable: Actress Age: 66 Date: February 14, 2020 Cause: Heart Attack Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Terry Jones Name: Terry Jones Notable: Monty Python Co-Founder Age: 77 Date: January 21, 2020 Cause: Dementia Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Brian Howe Name: Brian Howe Notable: Bad Company lead singer Age: 66 Date: May 5, 2020 Cause: Heart Attack (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Brian Dennehy Name: Brian Dennehy Notable: Actor Age: 81 Date: April 15, 2020 Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Shirley Knight Name: Shirley Knight Notable: Actress Age: 83 Date: April 22, 2020 Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Lynn Cohen Name: Lynn Cohen Notable: Actress, Sex and the City Age: 86 Date: February 14, 2020 Cause: No cause of death revealed (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Irrfan Khan Name: Irrfan Khan Notable: Bollywood Icon Age: 53 Date: April 29, 2020 Cause: Cancer (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Robert Conrad Name: Robert Conrad Notable: Actor Age: 84 Date: February 8, 2020 Cause: Heart Failure (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Neil Peart Name: Neil Peart Notable: Drummer for Rush Age: 67 Date: January 7, 2020 Cause: Brain Cancer Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Jerry Stiller Name: Jerry Stiller Notable: Comedian, Seinfeld Age: 92 Date: May 11, 2020 Cause: Unknown (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Dimitri Diatchenko Name: Dimitri Diatchenko Notable: Actor, Chernobyl Diaries Age: 52 Date: April 22, 2020 Cause: Possible heart attack (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Max von Sydow Name: Max von Sydow Notable: Actor Age: 90 Date: March 8, 2020 Cause: The cause was not immediately available. (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Fred "Curly" Neal Name: Fred "Curly" Neal Notable: Harlem Globetrotters star Age: 77 Date: March 26, 2020 Cause: Cause of death not disclosed (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 B. Smith Name: B. Smith Notable: Model, Lifestyle Expert Age: 70 Date: February 22, 2020 Cause: Early Onset Alzheimers (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 John Callahan Name: John Callahan Notable: Actor, All My Children Age: 66 Date: March 28, 2020 Cause: Stroke (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Kobe Bryant Name: Kobe Bryant Notable: Basketball Legend Age: 41 Date: January 26, 2020 Cause: Helicopter Crash (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Kellye Nakahara Name: Kellye Nakahara Notable: Actress, M*A*S*H Age: 72 Date: February 16, 2020 Cause: Cancer Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Honor Blackman Name: Honor Blackman Notable: Actress, Played Pussy Galore in Goldfinger Age: 94 Date: April 6, 2020 Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 James Lipton Name: James Lipton Notable: Inside the Actor's Studio Host Age: 93 Date: March 2, 2020 Cause: Bladder Cancer Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Betty Wright Name: Betty Wright Notable: Singer Age: 66 Date: May 10, 2020 Cause: Cancer (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Roy Horn Name: Roy Horn Notable: Magician Age: 75 Date: May 8, 2020 Cause: Complications of COVID-19 (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Kevin Conway Name: Kevin Conway Notable: Actor Age: 77 Date: February 5, 2020 Cause: Heart Attack (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Adam Schlesinger Name: Adam Schlesinger Notable: Fountains of Wayne Co-Founder Age: 52 Date: April 1, 2020 Cause: Complications related to coronavirus (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Little Richard Name: Little Richard Notable: Rock legend Age: 87 Date: May 9, 2020 Cause: Bone Cancer (Photo by ANDRE DURAND/AFP via Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Sam Lloyd Name: Sam Lloyd Notable: Actor Age: 56 Date: May 1, 2020 Cause: Cancer (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Buck Henry Name: Buck Henry Notable: Screenwriter Age: 89 Date: January 8, 2020 Cause: Heart Attack (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Shirley Douglas Name: Shirley Douglas Notable: Actress, Kiefer Sutherland's Mother Age: 86 Date: April 5, 2020 Cause: Pneumonia (Photo by Jim Ross/Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Bill Withers Name: Bill Withers Notable: Singer Age: 81 Date: March 30, 2020 Cause: Heart Complications (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Terrence McNally Name: Terrence McNally Notable: Playwright Age: 81 Date: March 24, 2020 Cause: Complications related to coronavirus (Photo by Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Mark Blum Name: Mark Blum Notable: Actor, Desperately Seeking Susan Age: 69 Date: March 25, 2020 Cause: Complications related to coronavirus (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Lyle Waggoner Name: Lyle Waggoner Notable: Actor, The Carol Burnett Show Age: 84 Date: March 17, 2020 Cause: Cancer (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Kirk Douglas Name: Kirk Douglas Notable: Actor Age: 103 Date: February 5, 2030 Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020 Ja'Net DuBois Name: Ja'Net DuBois Notable: Actress, Good Times Age: 87 Date: February 17, 2020 Cause: Cardiac Arrest (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

2020 has already seen us say farewell to some famous faces from the world of entertainment.

Sometimes, a celebrity passes away who played an important role in your life through their work in film, stage, fashion, sports or music.

Just this January, we were forced tragically and suddenly to say goodbye to Kobe Bryant — a basketball legend that inspired many of us to hustle harder every time we hit the court.

Here, we pay tribute to stars of TV, film, music, and beyond who have died in 2020. They are gone but never forgotten.

Launch the gallery above to see photos of notable celebrities and famous people who have died in 2020.

