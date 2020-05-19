Socialite Life
Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020
Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020

May 19, 2020
2020 Celebrity Deaths
Ken Osmond
Gregory Tyree Boyce
Fred Willard
Frank Bielec +65
Celebrity Deaths: Stars and Famous People Who Have Died in 2020
Ken Osmond
1 Ken Osmond
2 Gregory Tyree Boyce
3 Fred Willard
4 Frank Bielec
5 Phyllis George
6 Jerry and Ben Stiller
7 Tyler Gwozdz
8 Roscoe Born
9 Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, Rocky Johnson
10 Ranjit Chowdhry
11 Nikita Pearl Waligwa
12 Nick Gordon
13 Lorenzo Brino
14 Logan Williams
15 Lee Fierro
16 John Karlen
17 Jim Lehrer
18 Jay Benedict
19 Gene Dynarski
20 Florian Schenider
21 Elizabeth Wurtzel
22 Danny Tidwell
23 Camila María Concepción
24 Cady Groves
25 Bobbie Battista
26 Ashley Mattingly
27 John Prine
28 Pop Smoke
29 Caroline Flack
30 Harry Hains
31 Jason Davis
32 Andre Harrell
33 Lexii Alijai
34 Orson Bean
35 Kenny Rogers
36 Ellis Marsalis
37 Esther Scott
38 Terry Jones
39 Brian Howe
40 Brian Dennehy
41 Shirley Knight
42 Lynn Cohen
43 Irrfan Khan
44 Robert Conrad
45 Neil Peart
46 Jerry Stiller
47 Dimitri Diatchenko
48 Max von Sydow
49 Fred "Curly" Neal
50 B. Smith
51 John Callahan
52 Kobe Bryant
53 Kellye Nakahara
54 Honor Blackman
55 James Lipton
56 Betty Wright
57 Roy Horn
58 Kevin Conway
59 Adam Schlesinger
60 Little Richard
61 Sam Lloyd
62 Buck Henry
63 Shirley Douglas
64 Bill Withers
65 Terrence McNally
66 Mark Blum
67 Lyle Waggoner
68 Kirk Douglas
69 Ja'Net DuBois
Ken Osmond

Name: Ken Osmond / Notable: He played Eddie Haskell on "Leave It to Beaver" / Age: 76 / Date: May 18, 2020 / Cause: Unknown / Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gregory Tyree Boyce
Gregory Tyree Boyce

Name: Gregory Tyree Boyce / Notable: He played Tyler Crowley in the first "Twilight" movie / Age: 30 / Date: May 13, 2020 / Cause: Not disclosed / Photo by Getty Images

Fred Willard
Fred Willard

Name: Fred Willard / Notable: Actor in "Best in Show" and Modern Family / Age: 86 / Date: May 15, 2020 / Cause: Natural Causes / Photo by Getty Images

Frank Bielec
Frank Bielec

Name: Frank Bielec / Notable: Designer on Trading Spaces / Age: 72 / Date: May 15, 2020 / Cause: Heart Attack / Photo by Getty Images

Phyllis George
Phyllis George

Name: Phyllis George / Notable: Former Miss America, NFL Today Broadcaster / Age: 70 / Date: May 14, 2020 / Cause: Complications from a blood disorder / Photo by Getty Images

Jerry and Ben Stiller
Jerry and Ben Stiller
Tyler Gwozdz
Tyler Gwozdz

Name: Tyler Gwozdz Notable: Bachelorette Contestant Age: 29 Date: January 13, 2020 Cause: Overdose

Roscoe Born
Roscoe Born

Name: Roscoe Born Notable: Actor, The Young and the Restless Age: 69 Date: March 3, 2020 Cause: Suicide

Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, Rocky Johnson
Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, Rocky Johnson

Name: Rocky Johnson Notable: WWE Wrestler, Dwayne Johnson's Father Age: 75 Date: January 15, 2020 Cause: Heart Attack

Ranjit Chowdhry
Ranjit Chowdhry

Name: Ranjit Chowdhry Notable: Actor, The Office Age: 64 Date: April 15, 2020 Cause: Ruptured Ulcer (Photo by John Hryniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Nikita Pearl Waligwa
Nikita Pearl Waligwa

Name: Nikita Pearl Waligwa Notable: Actress, Queen of Katwe Age: 15 Date: February 15, 2020 Cause: Brain Cancer

Nick Gordon
Nick Gordon

Name: Nick Gordon Notable: Ex-fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown Age: 30 Date: January 1, 2020 Cause: Heroin Overdose

Lorenzo Brino
Lorenzo Brino

Name: Lorenzo Brino Notable: Actor, 7th Heaven Age: 21 Date: March 9, 2020 Cause: Automobile Accident

Logan Williams
Logan Williams

Name: Logan Williams Notable: Actor, The Flash Age: 16 Date: April 2, 2020 Cause: Unknown causes

Lee Fierro
Lee Fierro

Name: Lee Fierro Notable: Actress, Jaws Age: 91 Date: April 5, 2020 Cause: Complications relating to COVID-19

John Karlen
John Karlen

Name: John Karlen Notable: Actor, Cageny & Lacey Age: 86 Date: January 22, 2020 Cause: Heart Failure

Jim Lehrer
Jim Lehrer

Name: Jim Lehrer Notable: PBS News Anchor Age: 85 Date: January 23, 2020 Cause: Natural Causes

Jay Benedict
Jay Benedict

Name: Jay Benedict Notable: Actor Age: 68 Date: April 4, 2020 Cause: Coronavirus

Gene Dynarski
Gene Dynarski

Name: Gene Dynarski Notable: Actor, Sienfeld Age: 86 Date: February 27, 2020 Cause: Stroke

Florian Schenider
Florian Schenider

Name: Florian Schenider Notable: Founder of Kraftwork Age: 73 Date: April 30, 2020 Cause: Cancer

Elizabeth Wurtzel
Elizabeth Wurtzel

Name: Elizabeth Wurtzel Notable: Author, Prozac Nation Age: 52 Date: January 7, 2020 Cause: Breast Cancer (Writer Pictures via AP Images)

Danny Tidwell
Danny Tidwell

Name: Danny Tidwell Notable: Dancer, So You Think You Can Dance Age: 35 Date: March 6, 2020 Cause: Car Accident

Camila María Concepción
Camila María Concepción

Name: Camila María Concepción Notable: Trans writer and actress Age: 28 Date: February 21, 2020 Cause: Suicide

Cady Groves
Cady Groves

Name: Cady Groves Notable: Singer Age: 30 Date: May 2, 2020 Cause: Natural Causes

Bobbie Battista
Bobbie Battista

Name: Bobbie Battista Notable: CNN Anchor Age: 67 Date: March 3m 2020 Cause: Cervical Cancer

Ashley Mattingly
Ashley Mattingly

Name: Ashley Mattingly Notable: Playboy Playmate Age: 33 Date: April 15, 2020 Cause: Suicide

John Prine
John Prine

Name: John Prine Notable: Folk and Country Singer Age: 73 Date: April 7, 2020 Cause: Complications related to coronavirus (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Pop Smoke
Pop Smoke

Name: Pop Smoke Notable: Rapper Age: 20 Date: February 19, 2020 Cause: Killed during a home invasion (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Caroline Flack
Caroline Flack

Name: Caroline Flack Notable: Host of UK's Love Island Age: 40 Date: February 15, 2020 Cause: Suicide (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Harry Hains
Harry Hains

Name: Harry Hains Notable: Actor, Model and Musician Age: 27 Date: January 7, 2020 Cause: Opioid Overdose (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Airgraft)

Jason Davis
Jason Davis

Name: Jason Davis Notable: Actor Age: 35 Date: February 16, 2020 Cause: Fentanyl Overdose (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images,)

Andre Harrell
Andre Harrell

Name: Andre Harrell Notable: Founder of Uptown Records Age: 59 Date: May 8, 2020 Cause: Heart Failure (Photo by Getty Images)

Lexii Alijai
Lexii Alijai

Name: Lexii Alijai Notable: Rapper Age: 21 Date: January 1, 2020 Cause: Drug and Alcohol Overdose (Photo by Getty Images)

Orson Bean
Orson Bean

Name: Orson Bean Notable: Actor Age: 91 Date: February 7, 2020 Cause: Hit by a car (Photo by Getty Images)

Kenny Rogers
Kenny Rogers

Name: Kenny Rogers Notable: Singer Age: 81 Date: March 20, 2020 Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Ellis Marsalis
Ellis Marsalis

Name: Ellis Marsalis Notable: Jazz Musician Age: 85 Date: April 1, 2020 Cause: COVID-19 Complications (Photo by Getty Images)

Esther Scott
Esther Scott

Name: Esther Scott Notable: Actress Age: 66 Date: February 14, 2020 Cause: Heart Attack

Terry Jones
Terry Jones

Name: Terry Jones Notable: Monty Python Co-Founder Age: 77 Date: January 21, 2020 Cause: Dementia

Brian Howe
Brian Howe

Name: Brian Howe Notable: Bad Company lead singer Age: 66 Date: May 5, 2020 Cause: Heart Attack (Photo by Getty Images)

Brian Dennehy
Brian Dennehy

Name: Brian Dennehy Notable: Actor Age: 81 Date: April 15, 2020 Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Shirley Knight
Shirley Knight

Name: Shirley Knight Notable: Actress Age: 83 Date: April 22, 2020 Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Getty Images)

Lynn Cohen
Lynn Cohen

Name: Lynn Cohen Notable: Actress, Sex and the City Age: 86 Date: February 14, 2020 Cause: No cause of death revealed (Photo by Getty Images)

Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan

Name: Irrfan Khan Notable: Bollywood Icon Age: 53 Date: April 29, 2020 Cause: Cancer (Photo by Getty Images)

Robert Conrad
Robert Conrad

Name: Robert Conrad Notable: Actor Age: 84 Date: February 8, 2020 Cause: Heart Failure (Photo by Getty Images)

Neil Peart
Neil Peart

Name: Neil Peart Notable: Drummer for Rush Age: 67 Date: January 7, 2020 Cause: Brain Cancer

Jerry Stiller
Jerry Stiller

Name: Jerry Stiller Notable: Comedian, Seinfeld Age: 92 Date: May 11, 2020 Cause: Unknown (Photo by Getty Images)

Dimitri Diatchenko
Dimitri Diatchenko

Name: Dimitri Diatchenko Notable: Actor, Chernobyl Diaries Age: 52 Date: April 22, 2020 Cause: Possible heart attack (Photo by Getty Images)

Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow

Name: Max von Sydow Notable: Actor Age: 90 Date: March 8, 2020 Cause: The cause was not immediately available. (Photo by Getty Images)

Fred "Curly" Neal
Fred "Curly" Neal

Name: Fred "Curly" Neal Notable: Harlem Globetrotters star Age: 77 Date: March 26, 2020 Cause: Cause of death not disclosed (Photo by Getty Images)

B. Smith
B. Smith

Name: B. Smith Notable: Model, Lifestyle Expert Age: 70 Date: February 22, 2020 Cause: Early Onset Alzheimers (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

John Callahan
John Callahan

Name: John Callahan Notable: Actor, All My Children Age: 66 Date: March 28, 2020 Cause: Stroke (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant

Name: Kobe Bryant Notable: Basketball Legend Age: 41 Date: January 26, 2020 Cause: Helicopter Crash (Photo by Getty Images)

Kellye Nakahara
Kellye Nakahara

Name: Kellye Nakahara Notable: Actress, M*A*S*H Age: 72 Date: February 16, 2020 Cause: Cancer

Honor Blackman
Honor Blackman

Name: Honor Blackman Notable: Actress, Played Pussy Galore in Goldfinger Age: 94 Date: April 6, 2020 Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Getty Images)

James Lipton
James Lipton

Name: James Lipton Notable: Inside the Actor's Studio Host Age: 93 Date: March 2, 2020 Cause: Bladder Cancer

Betty Wright
Betty Wright

Name: Betty Wright Notable: Singer Age: 66 Date: May 10, 2020 Cause: Cancer (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Roy Horn
Roy Horn

Name: Roy Horn Notable: Magician Age: 75 Date: May 8, 2020 Cause: Complications of COVID-19 (Photo by Getty Images)

Kevin Conway
Kevin Conway

Name: Kevin Conway Notable: Actor Age: 77 Date: February 5, 2020 Cause: Heart Attack (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images)

Adam Schlesinger
Adam Schlesinger

Name: Adam Schlesinger Notable: Fountains of Wayne Co-Founder Age: 52 Date: April 1, 2020 Cause: Complications related to coronavirus (Photo by Getty Images)

Little Richard
Little Richard

Name: Little Richard Notable: Rock legend Age: 87 Date: May 9, 2020 Cause: Bone Cancer (Photo by ANDRE DURAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Sam Lloyd
Sam Lloyd

Name: Sam Lloyd Notable: Actor Age: 56 Date: May 1, 2020 Cause: Cancer (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Buck Henry
Buck Henry

Name: Buck Henry Notable: Screenwriter Age: 89 Date: January 8, 2020 Cause: Heart Attack (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Shirley Douglas
Shirley Douglas

Name: Shirley Douglas Notable: Actress, Kiefer Sutherland's Mother Age: 86 Date: April 5, 2020 Cause: Pneumonia (Photo by Jim Ross/Getty Images)

Bill Withers
Bill Withers

Name: Bill Withers Notable: Singer Age: 81 Date: March 30, 2020 Cause: Heart Complications (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Terrence McNally
Terrence McNally

Name: Terrence McNally Notable: Playwright Age: 81 Date: March 24, 2020 Cause: Complications related to coronavirus (Photo by Getty Images)

Mark Blum
Mark Blum

Name: Mark Blum Notable: Actor, Desperately Seeking Susan Age: 69 Date: March 25, 2020 Cause: Complications related to coronavirus (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Lyle Waggoner
Lyle Waggoner

Name: Lyle Waggoner Notable: Actor, The Carol Burnett Show Age: 84 Date: March 17, 2020 Cause: Cancer (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas

Name: Kirk Douglas Notable: Actor Age: 103 Date: February 5, 2030 Cause: Natural Causes (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Ja'Net DuBois
Ja'Net DuBois

Name: Ja'Net DuBois Notable: Actress, Good Times Age: 87 Date: February 17, 2020 Cause: Cardiac Arrest (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

2020 has already seen us say farewell to some famous faces from the world of entertainment.

Sometimes, a celebrity passes away who played an important role in your life through their work in film, stage, fashion, sports or music.

Just this January, we were forced tragically and suddenly to say goodbye to Kobe Bryant — a basketball legend that inspired many of us to hustle harder every time we hit the court.

Here, we pay tribute to stars of TV, film, music, and beyond who have died in 2020. They are gone but never forgotten.

Launch the gallery above to see photos of notable celebrities and famous people who have died in 2020.

