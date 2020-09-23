Socialite Life
Chace Crawford Could Have Been a Chippendales Dancer
by
September 23, 2020
Chace Crawford’s career could have taken a whole different route!

The former Gossip Girl star was on The Tonight Show on Monday night (September 21, 2020), and host Jimmy Fallon brought up that Crawford was once offered to be a Chippendales striptease dancer.

That actually is a true story,” Crawford admitted. “That was probably back in the first iPhone days.”

Chace Crawford Premiere Of "The Stepfather" - Arrivals
Chace Crawford attends the premiere of “The Stepfather” at the SVA Theater on October 12, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Adding that his former co-star Blake Lively “loves this story,” he explained, “I’ve never gotten to fully tell it… I did turn it down. I lived in New York, it’s cold, I liked to work out at the gym in my building. Usually, no one is ever up there, except this one guy, he would always be up there, you know, smelling good, tight clothes. I thought he was a trainer.”

Crawford recalled the man asking whether he was a “model” type.

Chace Crawford 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Chace Crawford attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I’m kind of like a work-out-alone, no-conversation type,” the actor laughed.

“I’m teasing, he was very nice. He asked me for some headshots…which I usually carry with me to the gym but didn’t have them that day. He goes, ‘Hey, I do this boot camp if you’d like to try out for Chippendales.'”

Chace Crawford 2013 Governors Ball Music Festival Official Kick Off Party Hosted By SKYY Vodka
Chace Crawford at the Governors Ball Music Festival Official KickOff Party Hosted By SKYY Vodka at Hornblower Infinity on June 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

He added, “This was pre-Magic Mike days. I really messed up, I should’ve done it.”

He could still do it as a part-time gig. I’m sure he could fit time in his schedule.

