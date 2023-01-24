Socialite Life
Now Reading
Chace Crawford, Ian Somerhalder, Johnny Middlebrooks, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more Insta Snaps
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Chace Crawford, Ian Somerhalder, Johnny Middlebrooks, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more Insta Snaps

by
January 24, 2023
Chace Crawford
Photo via Chace Crawford/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Hanging with Chace Crawford, Ian Somerhalder beefed up, Johnny Middlebrooks lifts, Cristiano Ronaldo and his rings, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Evan Lamicella

Borna Coric

Frances Tiafoe

Bryce Eilenberg

Michael Graceffa

Joseph Baena

Diego Tinoco

Dylan Efron

Omar Ayuso

Tom Prior

Johnny Middlebrooks

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ian Somerhalder

Chace Crawford

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top