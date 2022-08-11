Charlie Matthews: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Charlie Matthews.

Charlie knew he wanted to be a model from the moment a scout came up to me and asked if I wanted to model while walking out of a grocery store in Yorba Linda, CA.

Check out our interview with Charlie from back in November 2019, in which he answered the Socialite Seven. We featured Charlie in a solo Male Model Monday feature one year before.

You also may recognize Charlie as the face of GUESS! Since 2017, Charlie has appeared in advertising campaigns for GUESS underwear, watches, eyewear and cologne.

Follow Charlie Matthews on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: May 10, 1991

Birthplace: California

Height: 6’1″

Waist: 31″

Hair: Black

Eyes: Blue/Green

Enjoy these photos of Charlie Matthews

THE LATEST ON SL