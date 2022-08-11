Socialite Life
Now Reading
Charlie Matthews: Male Model Spotlight
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Charlie Matthews: Male Model Spotlight

by
August 11, 2022
Charlie Matthews
Photo via Charlie Matthews/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Charlie Matthews.

Charlie knew he wanted to be a model from the moment a scout came up to me and asked if I wanted to model while walking out of a grocery store in Yorba Linda, CA.

Check out our interview with Charlie from back in November 2019, in which he answered the Socialite Seven. We featured Charlie in a solo Male Model Monday feature one year before.

You also may recognize Charlie as the face of GUESS! Since 2017, Charlie has appeared in advertising campaigns for GUESS underwear, watches, eyewear and cologne.

Follow Charlie Matthews on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: May 10, 1991
Birthplace: California

Height: 6’1″
Waist: 31″
Hair: Black
Eyes: Blue/Green

Enjoy these photos of Charlie Matthews

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top