Socialite Life
Now Reading
Charlie Puth, Antonio Sotillo, Evan Lamicella, and more Insta Snaps
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Charlie Puth, Antonio Sotillo, Evan Lamicella, and more Insta Snaps

by
September 9, 2022
Charlie Puth
Photo via Charlie Puth/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Charlie Puth bares his butt, Antonio Sotillo lounges, Evan Lamicella sits, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Adam Roberts

Polo Morin

David Hernandez

Joseph Baena

Ivan Amozurrutia

Cameron Robbie

Ludi Lin

Mark Wahlberg

Anthony Ramos

Evan Lamicella

Antonio Sotillo

Charlie Puth

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top