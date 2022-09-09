Charlie Puth, Antonio Sotillo, Evan Lamicella, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Charlie Puth bares his butt, Antonio Sotillo lounges, Evan Lamicella sits, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Adam Roberts

Polo Morin

David Hernandez

Joseph Baena

Ivan Amozurrutia

Cameron Robbie

Ludi Lin

Mark Wahlberg

Anthony Ramos

Evan Lamicella

Antonio Sotillo

Charlie Puth

THE LATEST ON SL