Heidi N Closet and Rock M Sakura take on popular myths in their new series Muff Busters – WATCH￼

Since they won us over on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12, Rock M Sakura and Heidi N Closet (the season’s Miss Congeniality) have been keeping themselves busy. Rock explored her superhero side on Rock M. Sakura Sexy Superhero Sickening Spectacular, and has appeared on Binge Queens, and Fashion Photo RuView: Drag Race Philippines.

She also brings us hours of entertainment on her TikTok and YouTube channels. Heidi also served as a “Binge Queen” and has been touring the world, making people laugh, and trolling her sisters – most notably Jaida Essence Hall – on the podcast “Hall and Closet.”

Heidi and Rock are together again, and are here to discuss and debunk popular myths on their new series WOW Presents Plus, Muff Busters. On this she-larious new show, the pair dive in and put today’s most popular myths (and each other) to the ultimate test.

In each episode, Rock and Heidi take a widely accepted myth, read it the house down, and spill the tea on what they believe are the facts before testing their hypotheses. They’re busting open these myths to get to the truth, hunty! But will the science leave them gagging? Get ready boots for FACT and FICTION to collide on Muff Busters.

Check out this sneak peek and tune in on Monday for the premiere!

