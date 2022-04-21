Charlie Puth shows off his bulge in a thirst trap pic

Charlie Puth gave fans more than they ever asked for in a new shirtless photo.

The pop singer flaunted his massive bulge while posing in his underwear, leaving little to the imagination.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, April 20, the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” crooner shared a couple of photos that saw him showing off his fit physique in navy blue boxers. In the first picture, the shirtless singer could be seen relaxing in a makeup chair while his stylist appeared to curl his hair. He also sported a clear face mask on his T-zone area.

In the next slide, Charlie channeled Joel Goodsen in the 1983’s movie “Risky Business”. While standing outdoor, the Grammy-winning artist wore a loose brown button-down, blue boxers as well as a pair of white calf socks. He also flashed a smile to the camera as he beat the heat of the sunny day with a bottle of mineral water. “Happy Wednesday!” he simply captioned his post.

His post has since been flooded with comments from fans and friends who praised his physique. Rob Lowe’s son Matthew Edward Lowe wrote, “Risky Business vibes.” Meanwhile, one fan commented, “Staring respectfully.” Another Instagram user chimed in, “I just dropped my cellular device.”

Charlie is no stranger to sharing thirst traps. Last December, the 30-year-old musician unleashed a thirst trap on his Instagram page to celebrate his birthday. In the said snapshot, he stripped down to a pair of gray briefs, showcasing his bulge. “Good morning!! I’m 30!! Light Switch is coming!!” so he wrote in the note accompanying his racy post.

In October that year, Charlie also teased his fans and followers by uploading a cheeky photo of him getting a back massage, with only a towel partially covering his lower half. “The best,” the “One Call Away” crooner captioned it.

Despite often sharing risky images, Charlie has been dealing with body shamers. “Hey just a very quick reminder that it’s not cool to body shame anyone,” he fired back at the bullies via Twitter in March last year. “Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is. Sorry I don’t have an 8 pack like damn.”

