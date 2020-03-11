Charlie Sheen Denies Cory Feldman Accusation That He Raped Corey Haim

Corey Feldman has repeated the shocking claim that Charlie Sheen sexually abused his friend Corey Haim in the 1980s.

Feldman has been teasing the release of his explosive documentary, stating that “everyone on the planet will know” who raped Haim upon after it has been made public.

And while the release of the movie (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys on the website was marred with technical difficulties on Monday, with Feldman claiming it had been hacked, those at a Los Angeles premiere saw the film in its entirety.

Following the screening, The Los Angeles Times journalist Amy Kaufman tweeted that Sheen had been named as Haim’s abuser in the film.

“In #MYTRUTHDOC, @Corey_Feldman alleges that Corey Haim told him he was raped by Charlie Sheen on the 1985 set of Lucas. Sheen has denied this claim previously and does not issue a new denial in the film,” she tweeted.

In #MYTRUTHDOC, @Corey_Feldman alleges that Corey Haim told him he was raped by Charlie Sheen on the 1985 set of "Lucas." Sheen has denied this claim previously and does not issue a new denial in the film. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 10, 2020

“In the film, Feldman says Haim told him he was bent over by Sheen in broad daylight between two trailers and sodomized. Crisco oil was allegedly used as a lubricant. Story to come from the screening – the only place the movie was screened since the live stream website did not load.”

Feldman does not claim that Sheen raped him, but previously stated that he “was raped emotionally. I was molested”. He had already identified his alleged abusers as former club owner Alphy Hoffman and actor Jon Grissom.

Sheen previously denied the claim he had had sex with Haim when it was made by former actor Dominick Brascia in 2017.

Actor Corey Haim appears at Planet Hollywood Times Square for his handprint ceremony on August 15, 2007 in new York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

In a statement, Sheen vehemently denied Feldman’s allegations.

“These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred,” Sheen said, adding that he urged everyone “to consider the source and read what [Haim’s] mother Judy Haim has to say.”

However, Feldman’s film does feature a scene showing Judy Haim on “The Dr. Oz Show” in 2017 identifying a different actor, not Sheen, as her son’s rapist.

Haim also denied Sheen ever raped her son to Entertainment Tonight in 2017.

“My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. It was all made up,” she said. “If my son was here to hear all of this he would throw up.”

