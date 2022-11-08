Cher, 76, insists boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36, treats her ‘like a queen’: ‘We’re happy’

Published by

She believes in love — no matter the age gap! Just days after OK! reported on Cherandmusic producer Alexander “AE” Edwards‘ romantic outing, the iconic singer confirmed the two are indeed in a relationship.

On Sunday, November 6, the star simply posted a photo of her new man on Twitter, captioning the post, “Alexander♥️.”

While some fans were elated for the “Strong Enough” crooner, 76, others questioned the “motives and intentions” behind Edwards given that at 36 years old, he’s four decades younger than his new lady. However, Cher brushed off the naysayers.

“Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE AFK WHAT ANYONE THINKS,” she replied to a Twitter user, declaring in a second tweet, “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

The Goddess of Pop also noted that Edwards is the perfect gentleman, declaring he treats her “like a [queen].”

The duo’s date on Tuesday, November 3, was one of the first romantic public outings Cher has had in years after high-profile relationships with stars like Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer.

In the past, the legendary songstress explained why she usually isn’t seen out with men her age. “The truth was if I hadn’t gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date,” she shared. “Younger men weren’t intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren’t having it.”

While Edwards isn’t nearly as famous as his new girlfriend, he’s still dabbled in the Hollywood dating pool, having previously dated model Amber Rose, 39. The pair welcomed son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards in 2019 but split this year after Edwards was allegedly unfaithful.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” Rose wrote as his infidelity scandal blew up. “All of 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him.”