Cher’s Mother Passes Away At 96: ‘Mom Is Gone’

Cher‘s mother, Georgia Holt, passed away at the age of 96-years-old. The “Turn Back Time” singer took to social media on Saturday, December 10, to confirm the heartbreaking news to friends and followers.

“Mom is gone,” she wrote, followed by a sad face emoji.

Celebrities and fans alike immediately flooded to the comments section to offer their condolences to the 76-year-old superstar during this difficult time.

Hillary Clinton replied, “So sorry for your loss, my friend. Sending you all the in the world,” while Perez Hilton said, “My deepest condolences. The biggest hug to you and your family! Your mother was a gem!”

“It doesn’t matter how old we are… or they are, there’s nothing like losing your mother,” Wonder Woman voice actress Susan Eisenberg commented. “So very sorry for the loss of your amazing Mom.”

Holt’s tragic passing comes three months after she was hospitalized with pneumonia. Cher updated her followers on her mother’s health in September, writing: “Sorry I’ve Been Mia. Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia.”

Two years prior, the multi Grammy Award winner opened up on the struggles of the pandemic and the steps she was taking to protect her elderly mother from Covid, including testing frequently and masking up.

“We have a little bubble that we’ve had all this time,” she explained at the time. “We wear masks, and there’s not very many of us. It’s my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant. And we stay far apart from each other.”

“I have to be careful too because I have asthma,” she continued of their precautions. “I have different health problems.”

Holt was born in Arkansas in 1926 and later became known as a singer, songwriter and actress. Other than Cher, she is survived by her daughter Georganne LaPiere, her grandchildren Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman, as well as her longtime partner, Craig Spencer.

