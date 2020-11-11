Socialite Life
Now Reading
Chord Overstreet, Johnny Sibilly, Brooks Laich, and more Insta Snaps
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Chord Overstreet, Johnny Sibilly, Brooks Laich, and more Insta Snaps

by
November 11, 2020
Chord Overstreet
Chord Overstreet/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Chord Overstreet sings, Johnny Sibilly snaps, Brooks Laich plunges and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Matt Bomer

Nico Tortorella

Harry Shum Jr.

Henry Cavill

Brandon Flynn

View this post on Instagram

A win felt really good yesterday. And a wave of relief, as we take a step away from 4 years of lies, misinformation, and mania… there were acknowledgements from Biden and Harris last night that needed to be heard. They also said things that we must continue to hold politicians accountable to, that’s our job, and there’s a ton of work to still be done, a lot of understanding that needs to be embraced, truths that need to be treated as fact. And when things aren’t working, I’m learning, we don’t just accept it, we fight for what we deserve. We all deserve quality and justice. Keep asking ourselves the question of who we want to be in a world we want to live in, how can we show up for ourselves and others, how do we move towards success and take community with us. “What is now proved was once only imagined”

A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@brandonflynn) on

Dyllón Burnside

Taron Ergerton

Chord Overstreet

Johnny Sibilly

View this post on Instagram

Hold my calls 😎🤪

A post shared by JOHNNY SIBILLY (@johnnysibilly) on

See Also
Charlie Matthews
Introducing Model Charlie Matthews

Jason Momoa

Sam Heughan

Gregg Sulkin

View this post on Instagram

New week. New company. @gridlockthebrand

A post shared by Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) on

Brooks Laich

View this post on Instagram

This sequence is an accurate representation of my cold plunge journey every time I take one. I get in, and initially it feels great, and I’m relaxing. Two minutes in, my toes start freezing and I just hate it. But once they kind of go numb – the celebration begins and I thoroughly enjoy the cold plunge. I sat in ice baths for 20 years while playing hockey, so to say I’m over them is an understatement. But the health benefits are incredible which is why I still do them, but now I will only do them outside in a natural body of water. This one was in a glacier pond in the mountains in Wyoming. Gladly do this one again, and thanks @zacharyjdb for this sequence of shots! How about you? Would you do a cold plunge in a glacier pond?

A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on

Keiynan Lonsdale

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Say hello to the Gossip Girl reboot cast photo

Chord Overstreet, Johnny Sibilly, Brooks Laich, and more Insta Snaps

Jason Momoa was ‘completely in debt’ after being killed off Game of Thrones

Sinéad O’Connor to enter year-long rehab for ‘trauma and addiction’

Britney Spears’ father to remain as co-conservator, will refuse to perform unless he steps down

Chrissy Teigen gushes over Luna’s ‘incredibly empathetic’ kindness to late baby Jack

The official trailer for Kristen Stewart and Dan Levy’s Happiest Season is here — WATCH

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X