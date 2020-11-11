Chord Overstreet, Johnny Sibilly, Brooks Laich, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Chord Overstreet sings, Johnny Sibilly snaps, Brooks Laich plunges and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Matt Bomer

Nico Tortorella

Harry Shum Jr.

Henry Cavill

Brandon Flynn

Dyllón Burnside

Taron Ergerton

Chord Overstreet

Johnny Sibilly

Jason Momoa

Sam Heughan

Gregg Sulkin

Brooks Laich

Keiynan Lonsdale