That Chris Evans is a kidder. Evans and Ant-Man star Paul Rudd took part in Variety‘s Actors on Actors at Home series, which saw them chat about their work and ask each other some burning questions.
Evans grilled Rudd on what the state of play is with the upcoming third Ant-Man movie.
But Rudd was very careful not to divulge any secrets, saying that a third movie is planned but adding, “I don’t know what I’m supposed to say or what I’m not supposed to say but with this quarantine who even knows anything anymore?”
Evans wasn’t taking that for a final answer, asking if there are plans to film “soon”, but Rudd stuck to his guns and simply said, “I’m not going to be able to say anything, Chris.”
And then, Chris had a little fun with Paul.
“I might as well ask you what your paychecks are. Paul, what’s your penis size?” he joked.
Rudd wasn’t put off by the question though as he quickly retorted with, “It’s even bigger than my paycheck.”
Watch the exchange below.
MORE CELEBRITY NEWS
THE LATEST
- Chris Evans to Paul Rudd: Paul, What’s Your Penis Size?
- Matt Bomer Would Love to Return to ‘American Horror Story,’ But With a Twist
- Matthew Morrison Comments, But Doesn’t Really Comment on Lea Michele Scandal
- The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Teaser Trailer Has Arrived — WATCH
- Billie Eilish Just Unfollowed Everyone on Instagram
- Eiza González Is ‘Deeply Sorry’ for 2007 Telenovela Blackface Moment
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Britney Spears has a special pride message for all her queer fans! WATCH [OMG BLOG]
★ Andrew Rannells revealed to Seth Meyers that he shot some sex scenes with his real-life boyfriend Tuc Watkins for his show Black Monday. [Towleroad]
★ The courts have spoken and they will listen to whatever new evidence Bill Cosby has in an attempt to overturn his conviction for various rape charges. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ “I’m Essential Project” recognizes the essential workers on the frontlines. This is such a cool project. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ The international Vogue covers are here! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Nicole Byer: “It’s so dumb that people call fat women brave for wearing bikinis.” [Celebitchy]
★ These are considered the 10 hottest gay sex scenes in television history. [Boy Culture]