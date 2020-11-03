Chris Hemsworth shows you how to and how not to meditate — WATCH

Today might be a good day to start meditating. That said, finding that perfect spot to meditate is tough. And no one knows that better than Chris Hemsworth.

Actor Chris Hemsworth was trying to get some zen energy in at the bottom of a pool when he got an adorable interruption from one of his 6-year-old twin sons.

“Is it just me or is it getting harder and harder to find a place where you can just get away from it all? Where you can just be … well, let’s find that place together,” he says at the start of the video. “Close your eyes, don’t breathe in because you’re underwater. Imagine you’re someplace far, far away from wherever you’ve been stuck lately.”

This is when one of his twin sons adorably swims into the frame, interrupting his dad’s otherwise peaceful moment.

“There are no distractions here. Nothing to break your calm. No one demanding your attention. Simply push your worries away until it’s just you, your thoughts and this moment of absolute tranquility,” Hemsworth continues calmly in the voiceover, all as he physically tries to shoo away his son in the pool. “That’s it … those little distractions, just give them a gentle, old shove.”

Breathe. Or don’t.

Check out three more to Chris Hemsworth’s mediation videos below.

Become one with the chaos.

Inhale possibility, not bugs.

Balancing it all. Sort of.