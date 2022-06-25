Socialite Life
Now Reading
Chris Hemsworth’s Thor nude scene ‘was years in the making’
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor nude scene ‘was years in the making’

by
June 25, 2022
Chris Hemsworth Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

Chris Hemsworth did “a lot of work” to prepare for his nude scene in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘.

The 38-year-old actor admits that shooting a nude scene for the Taika Waititi-directed movie felt like a natural evolution for the character – but Chris made sure he was in tip-top shape before taking his clothes off.

The actor – who stars alongside Natalie Portman in the new movie – told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I mean, it was kind of 10, 11 years in the making, that shot.

“In each film we’ve taken off another item of clothing, and now we just kind of took it all off.”

Chris – who embarked on an intense fitness plan before shooting the movie – admits the director was the driving force behind the scene.

Asked what made him reprise the character for the new Marvel movie, Chris joked: “Obviously a contractual obligation. If it was my choice it wouldn’t have happened!”

Chris has played Thor for more than a decade, and the Hollywood star previously confessed to over-training in the early years.

Chris explained that his intense workout regime actually had a detrimental impact on his energy levels.

He shared: “For years I probably over-trained.

See Also
Suns out, tops off! See shirtless photos of Shawn Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo and more Hollywood hunks

“People who do muscle-building often don’t realise it’s a sport that shouldn’t be seven days a week, two hours a day. I was doing that in the previous Thors, and was coming up sorer, with less energy.”

Chris actually adopts an athlete-like approach to his preparation – but he ultimately finds the experience to be “incredibly rewarding”.

He said: “The training across ten years of doing it is a full-time job. That and then a 12-hour shooting day – it’s real grind. It’s incredibly rewarding, too – you have to look at it like a professional athlete.”

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top