Hugh Sheridan, Jake Austin, Antonio Sotillo, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

In bed with Hugh Sheridan, Jake Austin is ripped, Antonio Sotillo at the beach, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Chris Hemsworth

Colton Haynes

Chord Overstreet

Dwayne Johnson

Avan Jogia

Ronnie Woo

Tom Daley

Cody Fern

Carson Rowland

Tom Prior

Cristiano Ronaldo

Hugh Sheridan

Antonio Sotillo

Jake Austin

