Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: Jason Morgan, Nacho Penin, Stefano Tomadini, and more
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Jason Morgan, Nacho Penin, Stefano Tomadini, and more

by
October 17, 2022

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Jason Morgan, Nacho Penin, Stefano Tomadini, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Lucas Montilla poses.

Polaroid by Josh McGregor.

Alex Sewell forgot his shirt.

Jon Kuryla hits the shelves.

Jake Hobbs drops his drawers.

Dominic D’Angelica and his football.

Smile by Shomari Francis.

Jason Morgan in wet jeans.

See Also
Male Model Monday: Jake Hobbs, Levi Conely, Glenn Baeck and more

Nacho Penin after a swim.

Nolan Zarlin is on the couch.

Stefano Tomadini and his flippers.

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top