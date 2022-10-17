Male Model Monday: Jason Morgan, Nacho Penin, Stefano Tomadini, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Jason Morgan, Nacho Penin, Stefano Tomadini, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Lucas Montilla poses.

Polaroid by Josh McGregor.

Alex Sewell forgot his shirt.

Jon Kuryla hits the shelves.

Jake Hobbs drops his drawers.

Dominic D’Angelica and his football.

Smile by Shomari Francis.

Jason Morgan in wet jeans.

Nacho Penin after a swim.

Nolan Zarlin is on the couch.

Stefano Tomadini and his flippers.

THE LATEST ON SL