Chrissy Teigen Offers to Buy Supplies for Teachers During Pandemic

Chrissy Teigen is lending a big helping hand to teachers in getting ready for the new school year.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday (August 24, 2020), and offered to purchase items for their classrooms. “If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your Amazon Wishlist here,” she wrote. “I will do as many as I can!”

Teigen joked she wished there “was a button to add everything at once” to her shopping cart.

“It’s gonna take me a long while so bear with me!” she added.

But by Monday morning, Teigen tweeted she had “cleared 50 entire lists” and that “countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through.”

Today I cleared 50 entire lists and countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through. Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs. Please keep posting in this thread! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 24, 2020

“Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs,” she wrote. “Please keep posting this thread!”

She also engaged with a few teachers and parents on social media, including one that shared a copy of a school’s schedule. “My god this seems SO early,” Teigen wrote.

Chrissy then revealed she had totally transformed the family’s Beverly Hills mansion to include a coloring station, story corner, cubby holes and even a wall full of toys.

Teigen tweeted, “Everyone get ready for …. Miss Chrissy. Pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!)”

Oh look at the soft rock cozy reading area! Ok just proud and excited pic.twitter.com/VRuwvei8hI — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020