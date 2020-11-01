Socialite Life
Chrissy Teigen reveals touching tattoo in honor of Jack
Chrissy Teigen reveals touching tattoo in honor of Jack

November 1, 2020
In today’s Quickies, Chrissy Teigen, Nikki McKibbin, Mariah Carey, SNL, Kelly Ripa, Sophie Turner, and more!

Chrissy Teigen will always keep the memory of her late son Jack close to her.

On Halloween, Teigen, 34, unveiled a touching tribute to her and husband John Legend‘s son, whom they lost after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

While having a “date night” with her husband, Teigen shared a photograph of the couple holding hands, revealing a new tattoo on her wrist, which featured Jack’s name written in cursive script.

