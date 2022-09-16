Chrissy Teigen shocked to realize she had abortion, not miscarriage

Published by

Chrissy Teigen says she lost her son Jack to abortion, not a miscarriage.

The 36-year-old television personality – who has Luna, six, and Miles, four, and is expecting another baby with husband John Legend – tragically lost a little boy halfway through her pregnancy in October 2020.

And in a new interview, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star explained how shocked she was to realise it was an abortion she had, not a miscarriage to save her life for her baby that had “no chance” of survival.

Chrissy is quoted by The Hollywood Reporter as saying: “Two years ago when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

She continued: “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion.

“An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

It was only after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which previously protected women’s rights to an abortion, in June this year that her ‘All of Me’ hitmaker husband, 43, helped her realise she hadn’t had a miscarriage.

She said: “I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way.

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”