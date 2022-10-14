Christian Santamaria: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Christian Santamaria.

Former pro runner, Christian Santamaria is a Spanish male model that has walked for Valentino, Paul Smith, Jean Paul Gaultier and Dolce & Gabbana and is known as the face for Davidoff Cool Water Night Dive Fragrance.

Santamaria is signed with Priscilla’s Model Management Sydney, Traffic Models Barcelona, d’management group Milan, New Madison Paris and New York Model Management New York. His mother agency is Traffic Models in Barcelona.

His first big break was the 2003 spring ad campaign for D&G by Mario Testino.

STATS

Birth Date: ?

Birthplace: Spain

Height: 6’2”

Waist: 30.5″

Hair: Light Brown

Eyes: Green

